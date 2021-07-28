dayton logo
Dayton Arcade, Levitt Pavilion to host smaller version of Dayton Celtic Festival this week

This summer, instead of its annual Celtic Fest, the United Irish of Dayton a series of smaller events under the banner Celtic Knot with local groups such as, Dulahan performing at Flanagan’s Pub in Dayton on Friday, July 30.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Ashley Moor

Back in May, organizers of the popular Dayton Celtic Festival announced the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival due to ongoing issues created as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, though, organizers are kicking off a smaller version of the festival, called the Dayton Celtic Knot, tonight.

From Wednesday, July 28 through Sunday, Aug. 1, the Dayton Celtic Knot will feature live entertainment as well as food and shopping vendors at various locations throughout Dayton.

The newly-opened Dayton Arcade will host the festivities on Wednesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Aside from food and shopping vendors, guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment from the Dwyer School of Irish Dance at 11 a.m., the Riley School of Irish Music at 11:45 a.m., Dulahan at 1 p.m. and McGovern Irish Dance at 2:45 p.m.

On Thursday, July 29, the Drowsy Lads and dance groups will perform at Levitt Pavilion beginning at 7 p.m. On Friday, July 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Celtic band Dulahan, the Dwyer School of Irish Dance, and McGovern Irish Dance will perform at Flanagan’s Pub in Dayton. On Saturday, July 31, the Riley School of Music Ceili Band, Celtic Academy of Irish Dance, Dwyer School of Irish Dance, McGovern Irish Dance, and Father, Son and Friends will perform at Dublin Pub from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m..

Festivities will conclude with the Celtic Mass at St. Joseph Church on Sunday, Aug. 1, which will feature Celtic hymns and bagpipes at 9:30 a.m. The mass begins at 10 a.m.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Celtic Knot

Where: Multiple venues across Dayton

When: Wednesday, July 28 through Sunday, Aug. 1

More info: Website | Facebook

