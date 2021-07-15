Dayton creatives present films about injustices in penal system

Bean, a local poet and co-founder of Baldwin Cafe, filmed an abstract reenactment of Kalief Browder’s story with spoken word over music. Browder was a Black man who was held at Rikers Island jail without a trial between 2010 and 2013 for allegedly stealing a backpack containing valuables. Two years later, Browder committed suicide.

Brie Hope, one of the creators involved in the "Healing Thru Freedom" shorts film series set to premiere at The Neon on Sunday, July 18. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Brie Hope Credit: Brie Hope

Hope created an animated short film called “Alternatives to Police” which reimagined the justice system. Allen created a satirical analysis based off the word “semantics” and how that word was often used to criminalize black people throughout history. Johnson called upon her family’s experience with the justice system to create her short film.

After viewing the “Healing Thru Freedom” shorts film series, Bean hopes that viewers can have more empathy for their fellow human beings.

“I want them to really walk away with how they authentically feel,” Bean said. “I really want people to be present enough to receive all of the things they might feel that come with this project, whether it be from a personal experience, or just really being opened up to something new to understand that we are all human. I feel like we’re in a phase of rehabilitating humanity and getting down to the real value of what life looks like. It is such a collective struggle, and it has to do with all of us. The films really highlight the highlights and reveal the issues of what our society really looks like, how we operate and how deep the disparities are in this system.”

Though the four creators hope to create more content and raise more awareness around the issues presented in the film shorts series, there are only tentative plans to show the films at area colleges and universities.

Dionte Allen, one of the creators of the "Healing Thru Freedom" shorts film series set to premiere at The Neon on Sunday, July 18. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Dionte Allen Credit: Dionte Allen

Tickets to the premiere event at The Neon are $25 per person and can be purchased by visiting Eventbrite.com.

There will be a free reception prior to the screening of “Healing Thru Freedom” at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, located at 133 North Ludlow Street in Dayton, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 18. Attendees of the reception will be able to view “We’re Doing It All Wrong,” an exhibit that confronts the climate crisis, racism, police brutality, debt and political polarization of the country. An after-party will be hosted at The Idea Collective’s loft.

HOW TO GO

What: “Healing Thru Freedom” Premiere

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: Sunday, July 18. Showtimes at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person

More info: Website | Facebook