dayton logo
X

Dayton Mall teams up with Disney princesses for special cultural event

This image released by Disney shows Moana, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, in a scene from the animated film, “Moana.” (Disney via AP)
This image released by Disney shows Moana, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, in a scene from the animated film, “Moana.” (Disney via AP)

Credit: Disney

Credit: Disney

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Ashley Moor

The Dayton Mall will host an event designed to educate the Miami Valley about Asian American and Pacific Islander culture this weekend.

ExploreFun in the sun: A guide to your favorite Miami Valley summer festivals

On Saturday, May 29, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Center Court near Macy’s, the Dayton Mall will host its Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration. Throughout the month of May, the United States has been celebrating this region’s culture and unique traditions.

ExploreTwist Cupcakery expands into Gem City Market in the form of delicious jars

The celebration will include opportunities for children and families to learn more about Asian American and Pacific Islander music, dance and authentic Warrior moves through appearances by Disney characters Moana and Raya, Disney’s first Southwest Asian Princess. Attendees of the event will also have a chance to snap some photos and take home a goodie bag full of treats that reflect the theme of the event.

Though the event is free, reservations are required to attend the event and can be made by visiting Eventbrite’s website.

ExploreWhich Dayton restaurants, bars allow dogs on their patios?

HOW TO GO

What: Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

Where: The Center Court at Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

When: Saturday, May 29 from noon to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top