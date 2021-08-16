dayton logo
Dayton Porchfest showcases local musicians in St. Anne’s Hill this weekend

The 4th annual Dayton Porchfest celebrates Dayton’s rich and diverse music scene, with more than 50 local musicians and bands covering funk, blues, indie rock, jazz, classical, country, and bluegrass. The free event, presented by The Collaboratory, takes place in the family-friend environment of St. Anne's Hill historic neighborhood. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
After taking a short hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the area’s most popular music festivals is back. On Saturday, Aug. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Collaboratory will host Dayton Porchfest, a music festival featuring acts performing on porches in the St. Anne’s Hill historic district.

Dayton Porchfest is one of more than a hundred Porchfests taking place across the United States - including in Yellow Springs and Troy. This will be the fourth annual installment of the Dayton Porchfest.

Festivities will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 19 with the Dayton Porchfest Pre-Party at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in Dayton.

Doors for the pre-party event open at 6:30 p.m. The event will include salsa lessons from Brittany Moves for the Dayton Salsa Project at 7 p.m. and a performance from Solistic with special guests Sharon Lane, Mini Bingo and The Paint Splats at 8 p.m.

Festivities will get underway Saturday, Aug. 21 with a performance by the T.R.S.S. Drum Corps at 10 LaBelle St. at 1:30 p.m. From that point on, musical artists will be performing in time blocks at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The city’s diverse music scene will be spotlighted, including genres such as funk, blues, indie rock, jazz, classical, country and bluegrass.

The schedule for the remainder of Dayton Porchfest is as follows:

2 p.m. music block:

  • Chris Berg Trio at 212 South Dutoit
  • Five Rivers Drum Circle at 33 Potomac
  • Good Time Accordion Guys at 39 Henry
  • Jimmy D. Rogers at 616 McLain
  • Sadbox at 21 LaBelle
  • Soulistic at 44 High
  • Syrodesy Flute Trio at 48 McLain
  • The Paint Splats at 1436 E. 4th (on Henry)

3 p.m. music block:

  • Berachah Valley at 65 LaBelle
  • Charlie & Amanda at 126 LaBelle
  • Dan Raridan at 234 Henry
  • FinTan at 560 McLain
  • Nick Kizirnis at 18 LaBelle
  • OPA at 51 McClue
  • Sharon Lane at 62 High
  • Steven Gregory Trio at 10 Henry
  • The Elements at 154 S. Dutoit
  • The New Old-Fashioned at 222 S. Dutoit

4 p.m. music block:

  • Alec Snead at 141 High
  • Dayton Salsa Project at 517 McLain
  • Gabe Maas at 54 LaBelle
  • Ghost Town Silence at 236 Henry
  • Holly and Emily at 130 Henry
  • Kyleen Downes at 42 High
  • Laura Whidden at 1502 E. 4th
  • Rum River Blend at 1535 E. 5th (on Henry)
  • The Jaywalkers at 214 S. Dutoit
  • The Nautical Theme at 145 McClure
  • Vivian at 1616 E. 5th

5 p.m. music block:

  • Amber Hargett at 34 High
  • Bob Dellaposta at 133 LaBelle
  • Dayton String Trio at 171 Henry (at McLain)
  • DL Burdon at 154 S. Dutoit
  • John Dubuc & The Guilty Pleasures at 18 LaBelle
  • KAM at 52 McClure
  • Mariah J at 155 McClure
  • Mike Bankhead at 605 McLain
  • Nasty Bingo at 1514 E. 4th
  • TySpacely at 244 Henry

6 p.m. music block:

  • Davis Allen Trio at 16 Henry
  • Greg Beasley at 36 Henry
  • Joe Waters at 55 McClure
  • Novena at 48 High
  • Paul Race at 630 McLain (on High)
  • Trey Stone at 1505 E. 4th
  • Wild Forrest Blakkberri at 28 LaBelle

More information about Dayton Porchfest can be found by visiting its website or Facebook page.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Porchfest

Where: St. Anne’s Hill Historic District, Dayton

When: Saturday, Aug. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: daytonporchfest.wixsite.com/home

