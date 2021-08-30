dayton logo
Dayton Reggae Festival at Levitt Pavilion this weekend

The City of Dayton will be hosting the annual Dayton Reggae Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5 at the Levitt Pavilion. The event will feature numerous reggae music acts, along with food and merchandise vendors.
The City of Dayton will be hosting the annual Dayton Reggae Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5 at the Levitt Pavilion. The event will feature numerous reggae music acts, along with food and merchandise vendors.

Credit: Lisa Powell

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
28 minutes ago

The City of Dayton’s Recreation Department is welcoming guests to its annual celebration of reggae music on Sunday, Sept. 5.

From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., reggae acts will take the stage at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. The Dayton Reggae Festival will be emceed by Dave Matthews and SKNO will serve as the event’s DJ.

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

  • Love Locz: 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Lungu Vybz: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Jah Soul: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Seefari: 6 pm. to 7 p.m.
  • All Star Jammerz: 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Multiple food and merchandise vendors will be selling items at the Dayton Reggae Festival as well. Guests are asked not to bring coolers, dogs, tents or outside food and beverages.

The Dayton Reggae Festival is a free event.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Reggae Festival

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: Sunday, Sept. 5 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

