Jolly’s root beer stand announces seasonal reopening date

The popular Hamilton root beer stand Jolly’s has announced an opening date for its Ohio 4 location.
The stand at 210 N. Erie Blvd. opens Feb. 9, weather permitting, according to the drive-in restaurant’s social media post today.
“We are looking forward to our 86th year with returning and new employees. We can’t wait to see you, so mark your calendar and spread the word,” the post said.
The company did not say when the stand across town at 165 Brookwood Ave. would open again, though it’s usually not long after the other. Due to weather, Jolly’s is usually closed during winter months and its opening is something locals anticipate.
Last year, the Journal-News wrote about the drive-in restaurant’s 85th anniversary — the photo on this article was taken for that and features Mike and Greg Jolivette in front of the Brookwood location.
Known for its root beer floats and foot-long hot dogs, the menu has remained virtually the same since it first open in the spring of 1937, said the Jolivette brothers, who are two of five children of the drive-in founders Vince Sr. and Betty Jolivette. The drive-in is open seven days a week for 40 weeks each year, a model that’s been in place since the beginning ― though it was open fewer weeks when it first started.
“The food is good, the price is good and reasonable, and we always attempt to get it to them fast,” Greg said in 2022 on why the Jolly’s formula has worked.
Jolly’s is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., though hours may vary on holidays.
Staff Writer Michael Pitman contributed to this report.
