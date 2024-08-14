Nook Brew Fest returns this weekend and is inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

Participating breweries are Municipal Brew Works, Grainworks Brewing Company, Third Eye Brewing Company, Fretboard Brewing Company, Madtree Brewing, Bock Family Brewing, Sonder Brewing and others.

Spooky Nook’s culinary team will be creating food stations throughout the event for attendees to sample. These stations will showcase culinary delights from across the state that pair well with the beers at the event.

VIP tickets are $70, general admission tickets are $50 and designated driver tickets are $20 (plus applicable ticketing fees.) The ticket price includes admission, beer tastings and a 5 oz. glass for samples. If there are tickets still available the day of the event, credit cards or cash will be accepted on site.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hamilton and West Chester/Liberty.

How to go

What: Nook Brew Fest

When: 1-p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. VIP entry will be from noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill is located at 601 N. B St., Hamilton

More information: spookynooksports.com/hamilton/nook-brew-fest-oh. Facility tours will also be available the day of the event. Call 513-273-8300 for hotel rates, or to book.