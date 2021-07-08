Englewood police sergeant shares his love for food in ‘One-Beer Grilling’ cookbook

Each recipe in the book comes with an anecdotal tale and grilling time that is represented by the number of beers one would typically drink while standing by the grill and surveying their work.

“The hook of the book is that there are a lot of simple recipes that you can make while having your first beer,” Lang said. “Some recipes can take two or three beers or even a six-pack of beer. The idea is they’re all simple and approachable and they go great with beer. Some recipes even have beer in them.”

Lang is also a professional freelance food photographer. His photographs have appeared in countless online food websites and publications over the past decade. “One-Beer Grilling” showcases Lang’s skill in food photography with 50 full-page photographs of his recipes.

Englewood police sergeant Mike Lang encourages grillers to think outside of the box in his first cookbook, "One-Beer Grilling." CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Mike Lang Credit: Mike Lang

For grilling novices, Lang suggests adding just a few tools to your repertoire to make every meal on the grill a culinary delight.

“My biggest advice is to do two things: Number one, have a timer and number two, have a thermometer,” Lang said. “We all get distracted and a timer helps keep you on track. Once you’ve perfected the cooking time, that thermometer is going to get you right where you need to be.”

To celebrate the release of his book, Lang has partnered with Lock 27 Brewing, who have featured a few items from “One-Beer Grilling” on their regular menu, to sell signed copies of his book at both of their locations in downtown Dayton and Centerville.

“One-Beer Grilling” can be purchased anywhere books are sold.

Here’s the recipe featured in in The Washington Post. Zucchini was added to the original recipe created by Lang. He recommends using a Chilean sea bass for this particular recipe.

Grilled Fish With Dill Sauce and Zucchini

“NOTE: To prepare the grill: If using a gas grill, set it to 350 degrees. If using a charcoal grill, fill a chimney starter with charcoal, light it and when the coals are red hot, pour them into the grill. Add more charcoal. When all the coals have ashed over and are gray but are still very hot, about 15 minutes, your grill should be medium-hot. (Use a grill thermometer or test the heat by holding your hand, palm-down about 5 inches from the grill. If you can hold it there for 4 to 5 seconds, the heat should be at medium heat, or 350 to 450 degrees.)

If using charcoal, this dish may take about 15 minutes longer to prepare.

Ingredients:

For the sauce:

· 1/2 cup sour cream

· 2 tablespoons minced fresh dill, plus extra fronds for serving, if using

· 2 teaspoons lemon juice

· 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt

For the fish:

· 1 Chilean sea bass fillet (about 1 pound)

· 1 teaspoon olive oil, plus more as needed

· 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt

· 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

For the zucchini:

· 2 zucchini (about 1 pound total), trimmed, sliced lengthwise into 1/4-inch planks

· 2 teaspoons olive oil

· 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

· 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt

· 1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Step 1:

Prepare a grill for direct medium heat (350 to 450 degrees; see NOTE).

Step 2:

Make the sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream, dill, lemon juice and salt; set aside.

Step 3:

Make the fish: Brush or rub the fish on both sides with olive oil and season both sides with salt and pepper.

Step 4:

Make the zucchini: Brush the zucchini with olive oil and season with oregano, salt and black pepper.

Step 5:

Starting flesh-side down if skin-on, grill the fish over direct heat until the flesh begins to flake and is cooked through, approximately 10 to 12 minutes, using a spatula to flip once after 7 or 8 minutes. If the fish sticks when you start to flip it, leave it in place for another 30 seconds to 1 minute, and try again.

Step 6:

After flipping the fish, add the zucchini to the grill and cook over direct heat until charred and softened, 5 to 6 minutes, flipping once midway through cooking.

Step 7:

Place the zucchini and fish on a serving platter, spoon some of the sauce on top of the fish or serve it on the side. Sprinkle fresh dill fronds on top of the fish, if using. Serve with additional sauce and lemon wedges on the side.”