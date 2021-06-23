Enon native to host art exhibition at new event space at Young’s Jersey Dairy

“‘Mad River’ is a deeply intimate look at the inside of (a) man’s violently fracturing mind,” Robbins said. “He is a really wonderful guy who is just deeply disturbed. This is told from the inside of his mind and it’s weird, exciting, terrifying, twisted and beautiful.”

The following local creatives will be setting up shop at the Mad River Art Exhibition this weekend:

Ryan Fyffe: Performing musician

J.M. Stone: Author of “Skin Deep” and other works

Cristal Baldwin: Illustrator of countless children’s books and lead artist at Flying Frog Studio

Josh Arnold: Award-winning photographer

Bambi Branchfield: Painter and sketch artist

Verity Uremovich Digel: Florist

Crittenden: Performing musician and sculptor

Matt Digel of East High Barber Co.

John Young of Shout It Out Design

Wanderlust, a local artist shop

These local artists will be doing book readings, performing live music and selling paintings, photographs, flowers, beard oils, sculptures, books and more.

Hosting the event at the Young’s Event Center at Young’s Jersey Dairy has special meaning for Robbins, who previously worked as a dishwasher and waiter at the Golden Jersey Inn as a teenager. Years later, he is still close to the owners, the Young family.

Apart from debuting his book at the Mad River Art Exhibition, Robbins organized the event to showcase the work of his talented friends and to encourage them to keep creating art.

“Instead of just making it about me and my book, I wanted to find a way to encourage my friends and share our work with each other,” he said.

“Mad River” is set to be released on July 6. To learn more about Robbins’ acting, directing and writing projects, head to his website or author page on Amazon.

Enon native Jarrod Robbins will be hosting the Mad River Art Exhibition on Saturday, June 26 from 1-4 p.m. at Young's Event Center in Yellow Springs. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Jarrod Robbins Credit: Jarrod Robbins

HOW TO GO

What: Mad River Art Exhibition

When: Saturday, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Young’s Event Center at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook