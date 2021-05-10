Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally this weekend in Trotwood

The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally will be held in the parking lot of the former Salem Mall on Sunday, May 16 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is organized by Tae Winston, owner of The Entrepreneurs Marketplace in downtown Dayton.

Along with 16 food vendors, like Big B’s BBQ, Cupzilla, and Jamaican Joe’s, and over 30 fashion and beauty-related vendors, the event will also include a fashion show at 5 p.m., an appearance by Trotwood mayor Mary McDonald at 6 p.m., a performance by area drill teams at 6:30 p.m. and music by DJ Cuest. More information regarding the event’s various vendors can be found by visiting the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally’s Facebook event page.