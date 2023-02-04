‘Field Study’ art exhibition focuses on perspectives outside of normal environments

The works of five artists who will offer viewers new perspectives and expand traditional ideas are being displayed in a new exhibit called “Field Study.”
“When scientists, for example, go outside of their lab or a library to collect information, it’s called a field study. So, when people go out of their normal environment to get more information to expand their perspective, it’s called a ‘Field Study,’ and that’s what’s happening in this exhibition,” said Cathy Mayhugh, director of exhibitions at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, where the exhibit is open through March 31.
There is an opening event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today.
Curated by Mayhugh, solo artists Logan Walden and Melis Agabigum will each fill one gallery room with a solo series of artwork. Additionally, there will be a three-person show featuring the works of Allyson Burke Coffren, Kathy A. Moore and Emily Stokes, who will present a series that are physically integrated and presented in two adjoining gallery rooms.
“Guests will see a wide variety of artwork in the exhibition. We’ve got artworks that feel relatively traditional like the snowy landscapes of Kathy A. Moore, but she’s taking that kind of traditional imagery and creating imagined environments or imagined landscapes. She’s taking family photos from 1920′s - 1950′s and merging some of that imagery into a new landscape that is actually brand new, because she’s making all of them winter or snowy landscapes, even if they weren’t necessarily winter landscapes to begin with,” Mayhugh said.
“Then, we’ve got an artist like Logan Walden, one of the solo artists, who is creating completely imagined worlds,” she said. “So, there are futuristic, science-fiction, and fantasy realms in his paintings.”
Mayhugh said all five of the artists are utilizing process or imagery in new, expanded ways.
“I liked the idea of the title ‘Field Study,’ because our visitors are going to gain new perspectives when they come in and view this exhibition. It’s like going out into a field with your binoculars and seeing what you can see…It’s like a treasure hunt,” Mayhugh said.
Walden’s work will be on display in the first-floor Monument Gallery. Agabigum’s sculptural installation will fill the Bever North Gallery. The three artists in the group show will fill two adjacent galleries on the second floor. Most of the artists will be on site for the gallery opening.
In the Community Gallery on the first floor, a debut exhibition, “New Views” from the Women’s Art Club of Hamilton will be on display. This is dual venue exhibition with The Strauss Gallery on Main Street in Hamilton.
How to go
What: Field Study Exhibition
When: On display through March 31; Opening event is 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Feb. 4
Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
Cost: Free
More info: www.fittoncenter.org.
About the Author