LOCAL FISH FRY GUIDE: Head to these Dayton-area events for a delicious Lenten tradition

Carroll High School will be hosting its 6th annual Carroll St. Pat’s Fest on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13. The event will consist of a two-day fish-fry carryout event, an online silent auction and live-streamed entertainment. The fish-fry carryout will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on both days, with a traditional menu of fried Icelandic cod, French fries and coleslaw on Friday, and an Irish dinner carryout consisting of corned beef, Irish stew and soda bread on Saturday.

Each dinner costs $10. Carryout dinners can be purchased by visiting the Carroll High School’s website.

Those who need assistance with their carryout items or have ordered more than five meals can opt for curbside pickup near the flagpole in front of the high school by designating this option on their presale registration form, organizers said.

Bidding for baskets, raffles, soft pretzels, t-shirts and other items will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12, with the online auction taking place each day of the event. The online auction and live entertainment can be viewed via live stream on the high school’s website.

Jameson’s Folly will be performing via live stream from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, and Irish dancers and other acts will be performing via live stream from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for the 50/50 Pot of Gold Raffle can be purchased on the high school’s website. The live drawing will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 8 p.m. via the website’s live stream.

While attending the event, guests are asked to wear face masks and to maintain a proper social distance.

Where: Carroll High School fish fry, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

When: Special dinners can be picked up on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13 from 6-8 p.m.

More info: www.carrollhs.org/stpatsfest

🐡Antioch Shrine Center Fish Fries

The Antioch Shrine Center in Dayton will be hosting a series of fish fry events in February, on the 19 and 26, and in March, on the 5, 12, 19 and 26. Each event will take place from 6-8 p.m. and the doors open at 5 p.m. Each fish fry will be $10 per plate and $15 for all you can eat. Desserts are available for a donation and a cash bar will be on site.

There will be a ticket auction on Feb. 19, a movie night on Feb. 26 and a game night on March 5 to accompany the fish fry.

Where: Antioch Shrine, 107 E. First St., Dayton

When: Feb. 19 and 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26 from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Cost: $10 per plate and $15 for all you can eat

More info: Website | Facebook

🐡St. Charles Fish ‘n Chips Grub Grab

The St. Charles Parish in Kettering also will host a drive-through-only version of its annual fish fry. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 19 in the parking lot at St. Charles School in Kettering. It will be a drive-through only event (customers are asked to enter the drive-through event via Ackerman Blvd. or David Road) from 4-8 p.m. and will include fish sandwiches, fries and coleslaw for $15 per ticket.

Leading up to the fish fry, gift cards will be for sale on St. Charles School’s website from a number of local businesses through March 12 at 10 p.m. The online Split the Pot raffle opens on winhalf.com on Monday, March 8. Participants can use the special code “chargers” to enter the raffle. The winner will be announced on Saturday, March 20 at noon.

All proceeds from the event will support the St. Charles PTO and athletics department.

Where: St. Charles School, 4600 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering

When: Friday, March 19 from 4-8 p.m.

Cost: $15 per ticket

More info: Website

🐡Partners For Community Living: Geraldo’s Fish Fry

Even though Partners For Community Living, an organization that provides lifelong residential and other services to adults with intellectual and development disabilities, is not holding its annual fish fry, the organization is asking that the community still provide the donations that help sustain their community. Typically, the fish fry event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser. Anyone can send a donation of any size to the organization by visiting its website.