FRIGHT NIGHT: Local theaters bringing your favorite screams to big screen for Halloween

In the mood for a fright night this Halloween season? The options are familiar and plentiful on big screens across the Miami Valley.
There’s just something special about a horror film on the big screen. At the multiplexes, you’ll find “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Scream,” “Halloween” (2018), “The Exorcist,” and the 40th-anniversary screening of “The Shining.” Equally notable is a special presentation of London’s National Theatre’s acclaimed “Frankenstein” co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch with direction by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire”). “Coco,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “The Addams Family” are among titles kids can enjoy.
At the Neon movies, the new sci-fi/horror film “Professor Uncut,” directed by Brandon Cronenberg (son of David Cronenberg, director of “The Fly” and “A History of Violence”), is reportedly not for the squeamish. Also, the Neon is partnering with Toxic Brew for a one-time screening of the campy, low-budget horror film “Slaughterhouse Slumber Party” on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and come with 2 Toxic Brew brews.
Englewood Cinema is showing the first five editions of the “Halloween” franchise and the Plaza Theatre seeks to entertain with “Ghostbusters,” “Beetlejuice” and “The House on Haunted Hill.”
Ticket prices vary by theater, date, and time, so check the theater’s website for more information on pricing. But many of these films are a bargain at $5 per ticket.
HALLOWEEN AND HORROR FILMS AND WHERE TO SEE THEM
Cinemark Dayton South 16 and XD
195 Mall Woods Drive, West Carrollton
(937) 435-1806 | cinemark.com
Oct. 21
"The Nightmare Before Christmas” 6:30 p.m.
“Halloween” 7 p.m.
Oct. 22
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” 6:30 p.m.
“Halloween” 7:00 p.m.
“The Shining” 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 23
“Monster’s, Inc.” 3:00 p.m.
“The Addams Family” 3:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
Oct. 24
“Monsters, Inc.” 1:00 p.m. 3:45 p.m.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
Oct. 25
“Monsters, Inc.” 1:00 p.m., 3:45 p.m.
“The Addams Family” 1:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. 6:00 p.m.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26
“The Addams Family” 3:30 p.m.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27
“The Addams Family” 6:30 p.m.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28
“The Addams Family” 6:30 p.m.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 7:30 p.m.
“National Theatre Live: Frankenstein” 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 29
“The Addams Family” 6:30 p.m.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30
“The Exorcist” 5:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“Scream” 7:05 p.m., 9:55 p.m.
Oct. 31
“The Exorcist” 2:00 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“Scream” 7:05 p.m., 9:55 p.m.
Nov. 1
“The Exorcist” 3:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.
“Scream” 7:05 p.m., 9:55 p.m.
Cinemark Huber Heights 16
7737 Waynetown Blvd, Huber Heights
(937) 237-5269 | cinemark.com
Oct. 21
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” 6:45 p.m.
“Halloween” 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 22
“The Shining” 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 23
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 7:00 p.m., 9:50 p.m.
“Monster’s Inc.” 4:15 p.m.
“The Addams Family” 6:40 p.m., 9:15 p.m.
Oct. 24
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 1:00 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:50 p.m.
“Monsters, Inc.” 1:15 p.m., 4:10 p.m.
“The Addams Family” 1:15 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 9:15 p.m.
Oct. 25
“Monster’s, Inc.” 1:15 p.m.
“The Addams Family” 1:15 p.m.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 28
“National Theatre Live: Frankenstein” 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 30
“Scream” 7:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.
“The Exorcist” 6 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
Oct. 31
“Scream” 7:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.
“The Exorcist” 2:00 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
Nov. 1
“Scream” 7:00 p.m.
“The Exorcist” 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.
Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX
4489 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek
(937) 429-4130 | cinemark.com
Oct. 21
“Beetlejuice” 7:05 p.m.
“Coco” 7:50 p.m.
“Halloween” 4:05 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
“Hocus Pocus” 4:25 p.m.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22
“The Shining” 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 23
“Monsters, Inc.” 4:15 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 9:45 p.m.
“The Addams Family” 4:30 p.m. 7:15 p.m., 9:50 p.m.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 4:05 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 9:25 p.m.
Oct. 24
“Monsters, Inc.” 1:15 p.m., 4:10 p.m.
“The Addams Family” 1:45 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 9:50 p.m.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 1:15 p.m., 3:55, 6:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 25
“Monsters, Inc.” 1:20 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 6:55 p.m.
“The Addams Family” 1:45 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 1:15 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 6:45 p.m.
Oct. 30
“Scream” 4:05 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 10:00 p.m.
“The Exorcist” 4:00 p.m., 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 31
“Scream” 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:55 p.m., 10:00 p.m.
“The Exorcist” 1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 1
“Scream” 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
“The Exorcist” 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
Cinépolis Dayton
10251 Penny Lane, Miamisburg
(937) 865-9716 | cinepolisusa.com
Beginning Oct. 23
“The Addams Family” 6:00 p.m.
“The Exorcist” 7:15 p.m.
“Friday the 13th” 7:45 p.m.
The NEON
130 E. Fifth St, Dayton
(937) 222-7469 | neonmovies.com
Oct. 23
“Beetlejuice:” 2:00, 7:15
“Professor Uncut”: 1:30, 7:20
Oct. 24
“Beetlejuice:” 2:00, 7:15
“Professor Uncut”: 1:30, 7:20
Oct. 25
“Beetlejuice:” 4:30
“Professor Uncut”: 7:20
Oct. 26
“Beetlejuice:” 3:30
“Professor Uncut”: 7:00
Oct. 27
“Beetlejuice:” 3:30
“Professor Uncut”: 7:00
Oct. 28
“Beetlejuice:” 7:15
“Professor Uncut”: 7:00
Oct. 29
“Beetlejuice:” 7:15
“Professor Uncut”: 7:00
Nov. 1
“Slaughterhouse Slumber Party” 7:30 p.m.
Credit: David M. Moir
Englewood Cinema
320 National Road, Englewood
(937) 540-9533 | englewoodcinema.com
Oct. 21
“Friday the 13th” 7:00 p.m.
“Evil Dead” 9:00 p.m.
Oct. 22
“Insidious” 7:00 p.m.
“Sinister” 9:00 p.m.
Oct. 23
“Hotel Transylvania” 6:00 p.m.
“Halloween” 8:00 p.m.
Oct. 24
“Don’t **** in the Woods 2” Premiere 8:00 p.m.
Oct. 25
“Hotel Transylvania” 3:00 p.m.
“Halloween” 5:00 p.m.
Oct. 27
“Halloween” 7:00 p.m.
“Halloween 2” 9:00 p.m.
Oct. 28
“Halloween 3” 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 29
“Halloween 4” 7:00 p.m.
“Halloween 5” 9:00 p.m.
Oct. 30
“Hotel Transylvania” 7:00 p.m.
“Halloween” 9:00 p.m.
Oct. 31
“Hotel Transylvania” 2:30 p.m.
“Halloween” 5:00 p.m.
Plaza Theatre
33 S. Main St., Miamisburg
(937) 530-8013 | myplazatheatre.com
Oct. 24
“Ghostbusters” 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 25
“Ghostbusters” 3:00 p.m.
Oct. 27
“The House on Haunted Hill” 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 28
“The House on Haunted Hill” 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 29
“Beetlejuice” 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 30
“Beetlejuice” 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 31
“Halloween” 7:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.
Nov. 1
“Halloween” 3:00 p.m.