FRIGHT NIGHT: Local theaters bringing your favorite screams to big screen for Halloween

There’s just something special about a horror film on the big screen. At the multiplexes, you’ll find “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Scream,” “Halloween” (2018), “The Exorcist,” and the 40th-anniversary screening of “The Shining.” Equally notable is a special presentation of London’s National Theatre’s acclaimed “Frankenstein” co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch with direction by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire”). “Coco,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “The Addams Family” are among titles kids can enjoy.

At the Neon movies, the new sci-fi/horror film “Professor Uncut,” directed by Brandon Cronenberg (son of David Cronenberg, director of “The Fly” and “A History of Violence”), is reportedly not for the squeamish. Also, the Neon is partnering with Toxic Brew for a one-time screening of the campy, low-budget horror film “Slaughterhouse Slumber Party” on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and come with 2 Toxic Brew brews.