FRIGHT NIGHT: Local theaters bringing your favorite screams to big screen for Halloween

It's horror movie marathon season on the big screen.

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Russell Florence Jr., Dayton Daily News

In the mood for a fright night this Halloween season? The options are familiar and plentiful on big screens across the Miami Valley.

There’s just something special about a horror film on the big screen. At the multiplexes, you’ll find “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Scream,” “Halloween” (2018), “The Exorcist,” and the 40th-anniversary screening of “The Shining.” Equally notable is a special presentation of London’s National Theatre’s acclaimed “Frankenstein” co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch with direction by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire”). “Coco,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “The Addams Family” are among titles kids can enjoy.

At the Neon movies, the new sci-fi/horror film “Professor Uncut,” directed by Brandon Cronenberg (son of David Cronenberg, director of “The Fly” and “A History of Violence”), is reportedly not for the squeamish. Also, the Neon is partnering with Toxic Brew for a one-time screening of the campy, low-budget horror film “Slaughterhouse Slumber Party” on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and come with 2 Toxic Brew brews.

Englewood Cinema is showing the first five editions of the “Halloween” franchise and the Plaza Theatre seeks to entertain with “Ghostbusters,” “Beetlejuice” and “The House on Haunted Hill.”

Ticket prices vary by theater, date, and time, so check the theater’s website for more information on pricing. But many of these films are a bargain at $5 per ticket.

HALLOWEEN AND HORROR FILMS AND WHERE TO SEE THEM

It's the perfect season to watch horror cult classic "The Shining."

Cinemark Dayton South 16 and XD

195 Mall Woods Drive, West Carrollton

(937) 435-1806 | cinemark.com

Oct. 21

"The Nightmare Before Christmas” 6:30 p.m.

“Halloween” 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” 6:30 p.m.

“Halloween” 7:00 p.m.

“The Shining” 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 23

“Monster’s, Inc.” 3:00 p.m.

“The Addams Family” 3:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

Oct. 24

“Monsters, Inc.” 1:00 p.m. 3:45 p.m.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

Oct. 25

“Monsters, Inc.” 1:00 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

“The Addams Family” 1:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. 6:00 p.m.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26

“The Addams Family” 3:30 p.m.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27

“The Addams Family” 6:30 p.m.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28

“The Addams Family” 6:30 p.m.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 7:30 p.m.

“National Theatre Live: Frankenstein” 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 29

“The Addams Family” 6:30 p.m.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

“The Exorcist” 5:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Scream” 7:05 p.m., 9:55 p.m.

Oct. 31

“The Exorcist” 2:00 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Scream” 7:05 p.m., 9:55 p.m.

Nov. 1

“The Exorcist” 3:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

“Scream” 7:05 p.m., 9:55 p.m.

Robert Englund played horror villain Freddy Krueger in eight 'Nightmare on Elm Street' movies and spinoffs, including 'Freddy vs. Jason.'

Cinemark Huber Heights 16

7737 Waynetown Blvd, Huber Heights

(937) 237-5269 | cinemark.com

Oct. 21

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” 6:45 p.m.

“Halloween” 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 22

“The Shining” 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 23

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 7:00 p.m., 9:50 p.m.

“Monster’s Inc.” 4:15 p.m.

“The Addams Family” 6:40 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

Oct. 24

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 1:00 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:50 p.m.

“Monsters, Inc.” 1:15 p.m., 4:10 p.m.

“The Addams Family” 1:15 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

Oct. 25

“Monster’s, Inc.” 1:15 p.m.

“The Addams Family” 1:15 p.m.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 28

“National Theatre Live: Frankenstein” 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 30

“Scream” 7:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.

“The Exorcist” 6 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

Oct. 31

“Scream” 7:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.

“The Exorcist” 2:00 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

Nov. 1

“Scream” 7:00 p.m.

“The Exorcist” 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Father Merrin (Max von Sydow, left) attempts to rid young Regan (Linda Blair) of a demon in 1973's "The Exorcist."

Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX

4489 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek

(937) 429-4130 | cinemark.com

Oct. 21

“Beetlejuice” 7:05 p.m.

“Coco” 7:50 p.m.

“Halloween” 4:05 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

“Hocus Pocus” 4:25 p.m.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 22

“The Shining” 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 23

“Monsters, Inc.” 4:15 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 9:45 p.m.

“The Addams Family” 4:30 p.m. 7:15 p.m., 9:50 p.m.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 4:05 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 9:25 p.m.

Oct. 24

“Monsters, Inc.” 1:15 p.m., 4:10 p.m.

“The Addams Family” 1:45 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 9:50 p.m.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 1:15 p.m., 3:55, 6:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 25

“Monsters, Inc.” 1:20 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 6:55 p.m.

“The Addams Family” 1:45 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” 1:15 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 6:45 p.m.

Oct. 30

“Scream” 4:05 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 10:00 p.m.

“The Exorcist” 4:00 p.m., 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 31

“Scream” 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:55 p.m., 10:00 p.m.

“The Exorcist” 1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 1

“Scream” 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

“The Exorcist” 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Chelsea (Willa Ford) discovers Jason (Derek Mears) watching her from the shores of Crystal Lake in New Line Cinema's and Paramount Pictures' horror film "Friday the 13th," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Cinépolis Dayton

10251 Penny Lane, Miamisburg

(937) 865-9716 | cinepolisusa.com

Beginning Oct. 23

“The Addams Family” 6:00 p.m.

“The Exorcist” 7:15 p.m.

“Friday the 13th” 7:45 p.m.

"Beetlejuice" starring Michael Keaton is a 1988 film directed by Tim Burton.

The NEON

130 E. Fifth St, Dayton

(937) 222-7469 | neonmovies.com

Oct. 23

“Beetlejuice:” 2:00, 7:15

“Professor Uncut”: 1:30, 7:20

Oct. 24

“Beetlejuice:” 2:00, 7:15

“Professor Uncut”: 1:30, 7:20

Oct. 25

“Beetlejuice:” 4:30

“Professor Uncut”: 7:20

Oct. 26

“Beetlejuice:” 3:30

“Professor Uncut”: 7:00

Oct. 27

“Beetlejuice:” 3:30

“Professor Uncut”: 7:00

Oct. 28

“Beetlejuice:” 7:15

“Professor Uncut”: 7:00

Oct. 29

“Beetlejuice:” 7:15

“Professor Uncut”: 7:00

Nov. 1

“Slaughterhouse Slumber Party” 7:30 p.m.

Drew Barrymore pictured in a scene from "Scream."

Credit: David M. Moir

Credit: David M. Moir

Englewood Cinema

320 National Road, Englewood

(937) 540-9533 | englewoodcinema.com

Oct. 21

“Friday the 13th” 7:00 p.m.

“Evil Dead” 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 22

“Insidious” 7:00 p.m.

“Sinister” 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 23

“Hotel Transylvania” 6:00 p.m.

“Halloween” 8:00 p.m.

Oct. 24

“Don’t **** in the Woods 2” Premiere 8:00 p.m.

Oct. 25

“Hotel Transylvania” 3:00 p.m.

“Halloween” 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 27

“Halloween” 7:00 p.m.

“Halloween 2” 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 28

“Halloween 3” 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 29

“Halloween 4” 7:00 p.m.

“Halloween 5” 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 30

“Hotel Transylvania” 7:00 p.m.

“Halloween” 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 31

“Hotel Transylvania” 2:30 p.m.

“Halloween” 5:00 p.m.

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from "Ghostbusters" (1984).

Plaza Theatre

33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

(937) 530-8013 | myplazatheatre.com

Oct. 24

“Ghostbusters” 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 25

“Ghostbusters” 3:00 p.m.

Oct. 27

“The House on Haunted Hill” 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 28

“The House on Haunted Hill” 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 29

“Beetlejuice” 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 30

“Beetlejuice” 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 31

“Halloween” 7:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.

Nov. 1

“Halloween” 3:00 p.m.

