Garth Brooks to play Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati; tickets go on sale March 11

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Credit: Shannon Finney

Entertainment
By Staff Report
19 minutes ago

The No. 1-selling solo artist in the nation will be performing in Cincinnati in May.

Country music superstar Garth Brooks will bring his show to Paul Brown Stadium on May 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11.

Brooks will perform on a stage “in the round,” so seats are available on all sides.

Prices are $94.95 per person and are all-inclusive, according to a release from The Cincinnati Bengals organization, which is based at PBS. All seats are reserved.

There is an eight-ticket limit, officials said. There are three ways to purchase them:

- Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

- Call the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at (877) 654-2784

- The Ticketmaster app on smart phone devices

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so fans are encouraged to create Ticketmaster accounts early to prepare to secure some. The company also recommends getting in place to purchase 10 minutes before the time the tickets are released.

The show at PBS will begin at 7 p.m.

