Get in the game: Local jigsaw puzzle store hosting free scavenger hunt

Puzzles Plus, a locally-owned jigsaw puzzle store with two locations in Beavercreek, has teamed up with the Greene County Public Library, Primrose Schools and other local businesses to host a month-long scavenger hunt.
The free scavenger hunt kicked off on Saturday, July 24, and will conclude on Friday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. Teams can enter the scavenger hunt at any moment before Sept. 10. Each team will be challenged to find as many of the 45 items found throughout the Miami Valley before the deadline.
Participants will need to pick up a list of rules and clues for the scavenger hunt from one of the two Puzzles Plus stores in Beavercreek, located at 1273 N. Fairfield Rd. and 4465 Glengarry Dr. at The Greene Town Center. Each clue will lead the participants to discover one of the 45 items involved in the scavenger hunt.
While some clues in this family-friendly competition are fairly straightforward, a few cryptic clues will challenge the teams to put on their thinking caps. In fact, one clue might even require teams to figure out how to travel into the past.
Over $1,000 in prizes will be given to those teams who can find the most correct items before the conclusion of the scavenger hunt. These prizes include a grand prize of a puzzle per month for a year from Puzzles Plus, a pizza party from the Beavercreek Pizza Dive, a 90-minute float session at Gravity Spa, and more from other local businesses.
HOW TO GO
What: Puzzles Plus Scavenger Hunt
Where: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley
When: Saturday, July 25 through Friday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: Facebook