dayton logo
X

Get up offa that thing and head to Dayton Funk Festival this weekend

The Dayton Funk Festival, a free event that follows in the tradition of Dayton’s jazz, blues, and reggae festivals, takes place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Dayton Funk Festival, a free event that follows in the tradition of Dayton’s jazz, blues, and reggae festivals, takes place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Ashley Moor

After canceling last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dayton Funk Festival is back with a celebration of all things funk music at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.

This year’s event will be held Sunday, Aug. 15 with funk music acts hitting the stage between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

ExploreGerman goodness: Food, beer, music at Germanfest Picnic this weekend

The following funk music acts are set to appear at the Dayton Funk Festival:

  • The Next Phaze: 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • The Swag Band: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Audio Show Band: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Thump Daddy Funk Band: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Top Secret Band: 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
ExploreFair rides, flea market and food: St. Brigid Parish Festival returns this weekend

Stan the Man Brooks will be the emcee and DJ for the event. The festival will also offer multiple food and merchandise vendors. Guests are not permitted to bring outside coolers, food or beverages to the festival.

The Dayton Funk Festival is a free event.

Explore‘Big and beautiful bloom’: Aullwood Audubon hosts tallgrass prairie walks

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Funk Festival

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: Sunday, Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top