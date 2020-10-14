Grab a book and join the conversation with virtual Jewish book series

An exciting array of authors ranging from Emmy- and Tony Award-winning scribe Alan Zweibel to Pulitzer Prize-winning former foreign correspondent Katherine Ester Ellison are among the participants of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Dayton’s 2020-2021 Cultural Arts and Book Series.
Opening Thursday, Oct. 22 and continuing through Tuesday, May 4, the lineup covers the gamut from comedy, science and politics to mystery, self-help and pop culture. There’s also a unique opportunity to reflect on the legendary career and influence of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. All events will be held via Zoom and most are free.
The featured books can be purchased through online retailers (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BooksAMillion) or at Barnes & Noble near the Dayton Mall located at 2619 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.
“Under the direction of CABS Chair Neil Friedman, we have been able to create a dynamic lineup in our new ‘norm,’ the virtual world,” said Jane Hochstein, JCC director. “Who would have thought a year ago this could ever be?”
“The virtual format allows us to present a broader than usual selection of authors, including some with national reputations, many of whom might otherwise be unable to travel to Dayton,” said Friedman. “A few examples include Steven Levy, Alan Zweibel and Stephanie Butnick (among others). The format also allows CABS to endure through the winter and into spring without fear of snowstorms. It facilitates providing some events in partnership with other organizations. Attendees may ask questions through Zoom chat and, in many cases, may receive author-signed bookplates for purchased books. The events promise to be interesting and enjoyable.”
For more information or to register, call 937-610-1555 or visit jewishdayton.org.
2020-2021 Schedule of Events
Events are free unless otherwise noted, and will be held via Zoom.
OCTOBER
Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. — Steven Levy, “Facebook: The Inside Story”
NOVEMBER
Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. — Amy Fish, “I Wanted Fries With That: How to Ask for What You Want and Get What You Need”
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. — Yousef Bashir, “Words of My Father: Love and Pain in Palestine”
Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. — Janice Kaplan, “It’s the Genius of Women: From Overlooked to Changing the World”
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. — Alan Zweibel, “Laugh Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier”
Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. — Talia Carner, “The Third Daughter”
DECEMBER
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. — Libby Copeland, “The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are”
Tuesday, Dec. 8, Noon — Jan Eliasberg, “Hannah’s War”
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. — Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz, Mark Oppenheimer, “The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia”
Monday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m. — Happy Hour tour of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center exhibit-tour of the Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. $10. For additional information, e-mail JCC Administrative Assistant Amy Dolph at ajdolph@jfgd.net.
JANUARY
Sunday, Jan. 10, Noon — Amy E. Schwartz, “Can Robots Be Jewish and Other Pressing Matters of Modern Life”
FEBRUARY
Thursday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. — Howard Blum, “Night of the Assassins: The Untold Story of Hitler’s Plot to Kill FDR, Churchill, and Stalin”
MARCH
Monday, March 1, 6 p.m. — Anna Solomon, “The Book of V”
APRIL
Tuesday, April 13, 7 p.m. — Leslie K. Barry, “Newark Minutemen”
Thursday, April 22, Noon — Katherine Ester Ellison, “Mothers & Murderers: A True Story of Love, Lies, Obsession… And Second Chances”
MAY
Tuesday, May 4, 7 p.m. — Jeremy Benstein, “Hebrew Roots, Jewish Routes”