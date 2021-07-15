Grab your breath mints: Garlic Fest returns to Carroll High School next weekend

Explore Warped Wing Brewing to launch bottled root beer brand

Over a dozen craft vendors will also appear at Garlic Fest.

Perhaps the biggest draw is the Bocce Bash, which will consist of teams of four people competing in a Bocce tournament. For those unfamiliar with the sport, Bocce is a cross between skeeball, bowling and shuffleboard. Teams can sign up on the Planned2Give website. Participating in Bocce Bash will cost $40 per team.

Those who wish to participate in the Garlic-Eating Contest can sign up on the Planned2Give website. Participation in the contest will cost $10 per person.

The schedule for the Garlic Fest is as follows:

11 a.m.: Garrison Bowl Memorial Tournament

1 p.m.: Vendor booths, food booths and the dunk tank opens

1:30 p.m.: Cooking demonstration with chef Aimee Saling

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Live entertainment from Junior & Friends

3 p.m.: Cooking demonstration with chef Summer Key

4 p.m.: Cooking demonstration

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Live entertainment from Disturbing the Peace

5 p.m.: Bocce Bash Tournament

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Gambling in the cafeteria

7 p.m.: Garlic-Eating Contest

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Live entertainment from 2 Wheels Down

8:30 p.m.: Garlic Hall of Fame inductions

More information about the 2021 Garlic Fest is posted periodically on Garlic Fest’s Facebook page.

HOW TO GO

What: Garlic Fest

Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

When: Saturday, July 24 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook