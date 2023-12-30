Madcap Puppets bring ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ to Fairfield

“For the last several summers, we have worked with Madcap Puppets to put on a show, and the community just loves it,” Sheldrick said. “The parents come out, bring their kids, and it’s affordable, engaging, and entertaining for all ages.”

Madcap Puppets will bring the adventure to life with Dorothy, Toto and their best friends — Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man as this family classic is told in a fresh, fun way on Jan. 19.

“Kids love the colors, and the puppets, and some of the puppets are life-sized, and the adults enjoy the stories, because they are timeless classics like ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which everybody knows,” Sheldrick said.

Founded in 1981, Madcap Puppets has become nationally recognized for the engaging and original children’s theatre productions, as well as in-school educational programs that include performances, workshops, and residencies.

“This is what Madcap Puppets is known for. They have built a national reputation on putting together these classic stories with engaging puppets. The creativity of the puppets, the storytelling, and the acting are wonderful. It’s just an all-around great event for the entire family,” said Sheldrick.

He said there are many families in Fairfield and the city goes out of its way to make sure families can find things to do in Fairfield.

“We want to offer events and activities that not only entertain the kids, but their older siblings, parents and grandparents,” Sheldrick said. “We want them to know they don’t have to travel to Dayton, or to Cincinnati to find nationally recognized family programming. It’s right here at the Fairfield Community Arts Center.”

How to go

What: “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” presented by Madcap Puppets

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield

Cost: $7

More info: (513) 867-5348 or fairfieldoh.gov/tickets