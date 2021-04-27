JUST IN: Masquerage — Dayton’s ‘party of parties’ — returns in-person

Dayton’s “Party of Parties for a Cause,” Masquerage, will be back in-person this year.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 at the 804 Building, 804 E. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton.
Masquerage — a bewitching night of music, dancing and dazzling costumes — went virtual last year due to the pandemic.
Organizers are still planning for the in-person event and plan to announce this year’s theme next month on their Facebook page and Instagram.
“While we’re excited to celebrate with all of you face-to-face, our enthusiasm cannot overshadow the importance of safety. Attendees will be expected to follow CDC guidelines and comply with the safety rules of ODH and the Montgomery County Health Department,” event organizers said in a release.
Since Masquerage’s inception in 2002, it has helped raise awareness and more than $1,250,000 for Equitas Health.