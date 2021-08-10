Middletown to host inaugural craft beer festival this weekend

Feeling guilty about all of the carbs you’re consuming? The inaugural festival will also include a Beer Mile. The concept is simple: At the start of each loop of the four-loop race, you will chug a beer. (A non-alcoholic beer option is also available). Hopefully, your stomach is strong. Participants who can’t keep the beer down are required to drink a penalty beer.

Each loop is a quarter of a mile. Beginning at 6 p.m., the race will be run in shifts of 15 participants behind the Pendleton Art Center, located at 1105 Central Ave. in Middletown. Participation in the race will cost $20 per person and registration for the event can be done by visiting runsignup.com. Race day registration for the Beer Mile will begin at 5 p.m. Awards will be given to the top athletes at 8 p.m.

General admission to Not Your Average Craft Beer Festival is $35 and includes a limited edition souvenir tasting glass, lanyard with keepsake tasting passport, 12 tastes in the beer garden and entry to the event at 5 p.m. The VIBC (Very Important Beer Connoisseur) admission is $50 and includes a limited edition souvenir tasting glass, lanyard with keepsake tasting passport, 15 tastes in the beer garden, early entry to the event at 4 p.m. and a meet and greet with the brewmasters. Tickets to the event can be purchased on eventbrite.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Not Your Average Craft Beer Festival

Where: North Broad Street in downtown Middletown

When: Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: General admission is $35 and VIBC admission is $50

More info: Website | Facebook