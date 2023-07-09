Cincinnati Burger Week kicks off Monday with more options than in years past, and diners may enjoy seven days of burgers for $7.

There are vegetarian and gluten-free options, too.

Organizers said each chef will present a unique take on hamburgers. The goal is to give locals an opportunity to embrace the food and culture in the area while supporting local businesses and giving patrons a chance to try new places.

More than 90 participating restaurants will offer Cincinnati Burger Week specials.

For example, Frisch’s Big Boy will feature the Big Boy BBQ Burger, which has 1/2 lb. of fresh beef patties with American cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce and tomato, topped with ranch and BBQ sauce on an artisan roll.

Gold Star will offer Classic Burgers with crinkle-cut fries and a regular drink for $7. (At Gold Star, guests can also make any single burger a double for $2 more.) Gold Star is also turning burger week into a burger year with a special contest: It is giving 100 people free Gold Star burger and fries every week for an entire year. For more details on how to enter, go to goldstarchili.com/burgeryear.

One burger selection Champions Grille will offer is a Sriracha Bourbon Burger with 1/3 lb. all beef patty topped with Provolone cheese, crispy onion straws and sriracha bourbon sauce, all piled up on a kaiser bun.

Hard Rock Café will offer its Legendary Burger, which is a fresh steak burger with applewood bacon, Cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce, and a vine-ripened tomato served with signature steak sauce on the side.

Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers will feature a Bacon Jelly burger that has 1/4 lb. of Sammy’s Signature Burger topped with Gouda cheese, bacon, jelly, pickled onions and arugula. (A gluten free bun is available for $2.)

Other Cincinnati-area participating restaurants include Agave & Rye, Bucketheads, Conserva, Copper Blue, The Filson, Queen City Burger Company, The Standard, Tickle Pickle, The Varsity Sports Bar and Grill, among others. Tres Belle Cakes will offer a Smore’s Donut.

New this year, there is an official Cincinnati Burger Week app. The Cincinnati Burger Week app will help participants track their culinary journey, allowing burger lovers to earn points and win prizes as they check in at burger locations across the city. Participants who check in at five or more locations will be automatically entered to win a grand prize of $500 in participating gift cards, Kings Island tickets and more.

This is the ninth year for Cincinnati Burger Week.

Download the app

cincinnatiburgerweek.com

Participants will find a list of participating restaurants, a map, and more information about specials. Guests will also receive real-time restaurant updates.