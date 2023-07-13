Motorcycle ride event to be inclusive of those with disabilities

The Ken Anderson Alliance has a big mission: supporting people who have disabilities, and their families.

“I would encourage community members to get involved with Ken Anderson Alliance, because this nonprofit is here to service everybody in the community,” said Pam Cobb, event coordinator.

An upcoming event, Ridin’ & Rockin’ for Autism with Ken Anderson Alliance presented by American Family Insurance, will do just that. It will be Aug. 19 at Queen City Harley Davidson on Premier Way in West Chester Twp. and is an all-inclusive community motorcycle ride to raise funds for the Alliance. The ride is typically on the third Saturday in August.

“For every $25 raised, another participant will receive a day of services from Ken Anderson Alliance,” Cobb said. “Every dollar counts and by donating, you are making difference in this world.”

She said, “The ride is an all-inclusive community event that we put together, because our adults with disabilities enjoy doing things that they don’t have the opportunity to do as often as you and I do. We average 200 and 300 bikes for the ride.”

The ride is an hour out and an hour back through Butler County. There will be a color guard, a blessing of the bike, and when riders return, there will be food trucks on site. On average, 500 to 800 spectators and riders turn out for the event.

“It is an all-day event, so you can bring your lawn chairs, set up outside, and enjoy the music all day,” Cobb said. “It is all-inclusive, so we encourage all of our participants and the communities, who have a disability, that they are the kings and queens of the day. We are out there for them, and the community is out there for them. This is their day, their ride, and their event.”

The event’s headliner will be The Summit, who is currently touring with Collective Soul and ZZ Top. The Summit is an Ohio-based, Classic County Rock band. Melodic Connections, featuring members from KAA’s music-based, day program will perform at 1 p.m.

“This will be the 10th year for Ridin’ & Rockin’ for Autism,” Cobb said. “We want to let the community know that Ken Anderson Alliance is here for them.”

For those who would like to participate in the ride, the cost is $25 per bike and $30 for riders with a passenger.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Ken Anderson Alliance, which offers “Live, Work, and Engage” opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Cobb said Ken Anderson Alliance is also proud to be part of the Voices of America County Music Festival this summer and the organization has been chosen as a beneficiary of “Charities We Love.”

“KAA has an amazing opportunity, and for each ticket purchased using our link, KAA will receive ten dollars. These funds will support our mission to provide Live, Work, and Engage opportunities for adults with disabilities, but tickets must be purchased through our link to receive the benefit.”

Community members can reach the link here: etix.com/ticket/c/0F5FD47C14ABD290784828085E27567E/voa-autism-rocks

MORE DETAILS

Ken Anderson is a former quarterback and Cincinnati Bengals player who started the nonprofit in 2014 to create opportunities for adults with disabilities. Through a variety of programs, participants are given diverse opportunities, which foster independence and growth. Register for events online at kenandersonalliance.org.