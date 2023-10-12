Movie entirely filmed in Middletown, ‘A Bachelor’s Valentine,’ now streaming on Tubi

By Journal-News Staff
1 hour ago
A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is available for streaming.

“A Bachelor’s Valentine” is on Tubi, a free streaming service. The filmmaker, Lana Read, was born and raised in Middletown and is a 1990 graduate of Monroe High School.

In an October 2022 interview, Read told the Journal-News the movie is “a nice little romantic comedy” and it should resonate with the audience because “everybody loves love even if they don’t want to admit it.”

The movie was shot in early 2022, and some of the scenes were filmed at The Swire Inn, White Dog Saloon, BeauVerre Riordan Stained Glass Studios, the homes of Dan and Fran Sack and John and Avinne Kiser, the Council Chambers in the City Building, Brown’s Run Country Club dining room, Governor’s Square and along the Great Miami River.

It took 12 days to shoot, said Read, who called the timing “pretty quick for a feature film.”

In “A Bachelor’s Valentine,” Claire Knapp (Layla Cushman) moves to Paul Bachelor’s (Brian Gaskill) small town, and they try to repair their damaged lives while working together to benefit the entire community. But Knapp’s vindictive ex-husband Stuart Knapp (Vernon Wells, “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior,” “Commando” and “Power Rangers”) will do anything he can to keep that from happening.

The movie was screened by locals in October 2022 at the Sorg Opera House in Middletown.

Journal-News Staff Writer Rich McCrabb contributed to this report.

