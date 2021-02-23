NEW BREWS: Modist Brewing Co. brings its beers to the Dayton area

The Barrel House, located at 417 E. Third St., Dayton. Open for carryout and curbside orders from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Dorothy Lane Market, with locations in Oakwood, Washington Twp. and Springboro

Hall’s Corner Carryout, located at 3891 Kemp Road, Beavercreek

AmeriStop Food Mart, located at 7550 OH-48, Waynesville

Arrow Wine & Spirits, Washington Twp, store, located at 615 Lyons Road.

The Barrel House will also be selling Modist Brewing Co.’s Amongst The Madness, a Kolsch brewed with Weyermann Barke Pilsner malt and hopped with Sultana and Hallertau Mittelfruh; and Dreamyard, a New England IPA brewed from oats and wheat malts and hopped with Citra and Sultana. Though The Barrel House does not currently have any Modist Brewing Co. beers available, its owners do expect to get another shipment of the brewer’s beer on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

“They’re a killer brewery for sure, and it’s very exciting to have them in Ohio,” said Sara Stathes, co-owner of The Barrel House. “We’ve sold through our first bit of their beer already, but plan on continuing to stock their beer as it’s available to us.”

Be sure to check The Barrel House’s Instagram for the latest news on the availability of these popular beers.

For more information about Modist Brewing Co.’s Ohio expansion, visit their website.