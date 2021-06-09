New Orleans groove: Free concert series kicks off this weekend at Levitt Pavilion

Last month, Levitt Pavilion Dayton announced its latest Eichelberger Concert Season. The slate marks a return to live performance in downtown Dayton considering the organization hosted a virtual series last year due to restrictions set forth during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season contains a total of 41 free concerts. The series features performances by acts like the legendary Ohio Players, United States Air Force Band of Flight and Puzzle of Light. These free concerts will take place on various dates from June through September.
This year’s series will begin Saturday, June 12 with a performance by New Orleans trumpet player Shamarr Allen. Influenced by jazz, hip hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues and country, Allen has collaborated with artists like Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Harry Connick Jr. and Lenny Kravitz. For those seeking an authentic New Orleans-style musical experience, Allen delivers in spades.
Allen will begin his performance at 7 p.m. on the Levitt Pavilion Dayton stage, which is located at 134 S. Main St. in Dayton. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets, chairs, food and beverages. Those who do not bring their own food can indulge in cuisine from the Smokin BBQ food truck, which will be on site.
For added safety, Levitt Pavilion Dayton has installed touchless bathrooms, hand sanitizing stations around the park and social distancing circles which are painted in rows at the back of the lawn.
The full roster of performances that make up the 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season can be found by visiting Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s website.
HOW TO GO
What: Shamarr Allen at Levitt Pavilion Dayton
Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
When: Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: levittdayton.org/artist/shamarr-allen