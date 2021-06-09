New Orleans groove: Free concert series kicks off this weekend at Levitt Pavilion

The 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season contains a total of 41 free concerts. The series features performances by acts like the legendary Ohio Players, United States Air Force Band of Flight and Puzzle of Light. These free concerts will take place on various dates from June through September.

This year’s series will begin Saturday, June 12 with a performance by New Orleans trumpet player Shamarr Allen. Influenced by jazz, hip hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues and country, Allen has collaborated with artists like Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Harry Connick Jr. and Lenny Kravitz. For those seeking an authentic New Orleans-style musical experience, Allen delivers in spades.