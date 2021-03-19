Oh, hoppy days: Easter-themed events are taking place throughout the Miami Valley

In the weeks surrounding Easter on April 4, several special events in the Miami Valley will offer children a chance to visit with the Easter bunny and hunt for Easter eggs in a socially-distanced space. From the LM&M Railroad’s Easter Bunny Express to the Extreme Egg Hunt at Caesar Ford Park, there are opportunities for children and adults to enjoy the holiday across the region.
Here are some Easter events taking place in and around Dayton in the coming weeks.
We’ll be continuously updating this list. If you have any events to share, please send them to ashley.moor@coxinc.com.
🐰The Noon Optimist Club of Centerville’s Drive-Through Easter Egg Hunt
When: Saturday, April 3 from 10-11 a.m.
Where: Oak Grove Park, 1790 E. Social Row Road, Washington Twp.
Cost: Free
Details: Easter eggs will be passed out to parents in a drive-through lane in the park for children 2 through 9.
More info: centervillenoonoptimist.com | 937-221-6720
🐰LM&M Railroad’s Easter Bunny Express
Credit: Michelle Curley
When: March 27 and 28; April 2, 3 and 4. Departure times are 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The April 4 date has showings at 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. only.
Where: The LM&M Railway Ticket Office is located at 16 E. South St. in Lebanon
Cost: $24 per adult, $20 for seniors over the age of 62, $20 for children between the ages of two and 17 and $5 for children under the age of two
Details: The Easter Bunny Express is a 45-minute ride through Warren County. The train takes customers to an Easter egg hunt where children have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny and find eggs filled with trinkets and candy. All guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
More info: lebanonrr.com/easter | 513-933-8022
🐰Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Merchant Shop Hop
When: Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Several locations in downtown Tipp City, including the Tipp City Public Library, Browse Awhile Books, Golden Leaf Tea, Tony’s Bada Bing, Pampered Paws, Fox & Feather Trading Co., VFW, Grounds For Pleasure Coffee, The Hotel Gallery, Tipp Weavers & Fibers Too, Topsy Turvy Toys, Sweet Adaline’s Bakery, Bodega, Zack Jacobs-State Farm, Sugden Furniture, Midwest Memories, Crossroads Consignments, Broadway Hair Studio, Harrison’s Restaurant, Always Blooming, RPets, and Living Simply Soap
Cost: Free
Details: Participants pick up a shop-hop card at any participating location and get it stamped at any eight locations for a chance to win a raffle basket filled with items from downtown shops. Children will also be able to stop by the library to get their (socially-distanced) pictures taken with the Easter bunny. The Momma’s Boyz food truck will be in downtown Tipp City during the event.
More info: Facebook
🐰Oh, Hoppy Day at Austin Landing
When: Saturday, March 27 from 1-3 p.m.
Where: The Park at Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg
Cost: Free
Details: This event at Austin Landing will have 25,000 Easter eggs, free Kona Ice, games, a flower planting station, live baby animals and more. Customers are expected to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
More info: Facebook
🐰Breakfast with the Bunny at Scene75 Entertainment Center
When: Saturday, April 3 from 8-11 a.m.
Where: Scene75 Dayton, 6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia
Cost: Admission is $10 per adult, $6 per child 12 years of age and younger. The event is free for children under 2.
Details: Guests can enjoy a socially-distanced breakfast buffet and a chance to take photos with the Easter bunny.
🐰59th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Bellbrook
When: Sunday, March 28 from 1-2 p.m.
Where: Sackett-Wright Park, 3301 OH-725, Spring Valley
Cost: Free
Details: The Boy Scouts of America Troop 75 will be hosting a drive-through version of their 59th Annual Easter Egg Hunt with an Easter bunny and “Egg Hunt in a Bag” kit for each child 10 and younger.
More info: Facebook
🐰Hide & Peep Egg Hunt at the Mall at Fairfield Commons
When: Sunday, March 28 from 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
Cost: Free
Details: Guests must pre-register for the event, which includes a socially-distanced Easter egg hunt.
🐰Extreme Egg Hunt at Caesar Ford Park
When: Friday, April 2 at 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Rd., Xenia
Cost: $5 donation
Details: Participants must be 18 years of age and older to attend this nighttime Easter egg hunt.
🐰Cute as a Bunny Crafts at the Mall at Fairfield Commons
When: Thursday, April 1, Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 from 4-5 p.m.
Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
Cost: Free
Details: Children will have their fill of Easter-related Springtime crafts at these events in the Center Court of the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Families must register each child in advance. Registration opens to the public on Thursday, March 25 at 10 a.m.
More info: Facebook
🐰Visits with the Easter bunny at the Dayton Mall
Credit: Dayton Mall
When: Every Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. from Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, April 3.
Where: The Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Suite 1268, Miami Twp.
Cost: Photo packages vary from $19.99 to $49.99
Details: The Easter bunny will be available for visits and photos in the center court of the Dayton Mall.
🐰Visits with the Easter bunny at The Mall at Fairfield Commons
When: Friday, March 19 to Saturday, April 3. Every Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Center Court at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
Cost: Photo packages vary from $20 to $44.99
Details: Children will have the opportunity to take socially-distanced photos with the Easter Bunny. Advance registration is encouraged and can be done by visiting the mall’s website.
🐰Cute as a Bunny Crafts at the Dayton Mall
When: Saturday, March 20, beginning at 11 a.m.
Where: The Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Ste 1268, Dayton
Cost: Free
Details: Families can pick up a free Cute as a Bunny Grab and Go Craft Kit near the Easter bunny in the center court of the mall.
More info: Website