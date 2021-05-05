On cloud wine: Downtown Tipp City to host wine crawl this Friday

Get your sipping shoes on! The Downtown Tipp City Partnership will host its popular First Friday May Wine Vine on Friday, May 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Several businesses throughout downtown Tipp City will offer samples of both local and international wines, as well as heartier samples of wines hand-picked by Chaffee’s Brewhouse.
Participants will sample dry, sweet and bubbly wines from 15 locations throughout downtown Tipp City. The check-in location for the event will be at Fox and Feather Trading Co., located at 125 E. Main St.
The tasting locations and wine selections are as follows:
- Fox and Feather Trading Co.: Sea Sun Chardonnay (white)
- Project Believe/Real Estate 31: Monte Antico Sangiovese (mild red)
- Tipp City Eagles: La Perlina Moscato (sweet white)
- Tony’s Bada Bing: Yalumba Y Series Shiraz (mild red)
- Golden Leaf Tea: Foncalieu les Roucas Merlot (dry red)
- Sam & Ethel’s: R Prum Riesling (sweet white)
- Browse Awhile Books: Oliver Sweet Red (sweet red)
- Living Simply Soap: Oliver Sweet White (sweet white)
- Chaffee’s Brewhouse: Prophecy Pinot Grigio (dry white)
- Bodega: Campuget Rosee (rose)
- Midwest Memories Antiques: Sea Glass Sauvignon Blanc (crisp white)
- Royal Crest Agency Insurance: Black Stallion Chardonnay (dry white)
- Main Street Financial - Thrivent: Herdade do Rocim Mariana Rose (mild red blend)
- Mauk Cabinets by Design: Upshot Red Blend (medium red)
Tickets to the event are $25 per person and can be purchased by visiting Eventbrite’s website. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Downtown Tipp City Partnership and its mission to “enhance, preserve, and promote” downtown Tipp City.
HOW TO GO
What: First Friday May Wine Vine
Where: Multiple businesses throughout downtown Tipp City
When: Friday, May 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person