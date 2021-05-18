Piqua Arts Council hosting concert series to benefit area musicians

Beginning on Friday, April 30, the Piqua Arts Council began posting weekly performances by area musicians as a part of its Musicians’ Benefit Concert series. The Council has already aired three performances by Zack Attack, The Fries Band and The Kid & The Riff Raff. All of these previous performances are available for viewing on the Piqua Arts Council’s website.

The council will post three more recorded performances by country music band ReFlektion on Friday, May 21, country musician Jamie Suttle on Friday, May 28 and cover band Brother Believe Me on Friday, June 4. Each performance will take place at 7 p.m. on the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook page and YouTube page, as well as on several partnering video stations, including Indian Nation Station and Piqua Channel 5.