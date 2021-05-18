dayton logo
Piqua Arts Council hosting concert series to benefit area musicians

The Fries Band plays on the Main Street Stage in Troy during a music festival downtown on Friday at the Gentlemen of the Road Stopover tour on Friday, August 30, 2013. Ken-Yon Hardy/Staff
Credit: Staff photo: Ken-Yon Hardy

What to Do | 46 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

The Piqua Arts Council is working hard to raise money for local musicians in need.

Beginning on Friday, April 30, the Piqua Arts Council began posting weekly performances by area musicians as a part of its Musicians’ Benefit Concert series. The Council has already aired three performances by Zack Attack, The Fries Band and The Kid & The Riff Raff. All of these previous performances are available for viewing on the Piqua Arts Council’s website.

The council will post three more recorded performances by country music band ReFlektion on Friday, May 21, country musician Jamie Suttle on Friday, May 28 and cover band Brother Believe Me on Friday, June 4. Each performance will take place at 7 p.m. on the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook page and YouTube page, as well as on several partnering video stations, including Indian Nation Station and Piqua Channel 5.

Through these weekly performances and corresponding donation requests, the Piqua Arts Council is hoping to raise $100,000 that will go directly towards musicians in Miami and Montgomery counties. There are multiple incentives for different donation levels, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, that include becoming a Musicians’ Benefit Sponsor as an executive producer, producer, director or cast member, having your logo appear in the Piqua Arts Council Newsletter or a 30-second commercial. Donation incentives aside, everyone is encouraged to donate money to assist musicians who have especially struggled to cope with the changes presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information about the Musicians’ Benefit Concert series, pay a visit to the Piqua Arts Council’s website or Facebook page.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Piqua Arts Council’s Musicians’ Benefit Concert series

Where: Virtually, via the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook page and YouTube page, as well as on several partnering video stations, including Indian Nation Station and Piqua Channel 5

When: Performances by country music band ReFlektion on Friday, May 21, country musician Jamie Suttle on Friday, May 28 and cover band Brother Believe Me on Friday, June 4. Each performance will take place at 7 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

