Prepare for Pride: Celebrate LGBT community this weekend in downtown Dayton

For those unfamiliar with Pride, it is a month-long celebration of the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan and how it impacted the LGBTQIA+ community.

Festivities will kick off on Friday, June 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. as a part of Affair on the Square with live performances by Colin Richards and Spare Change, Neo American Pioneers and The Rubi Girls, food trucks and a beer garden. This event will take place at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton and is free to the public.