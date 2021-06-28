Representation matters: The Neon hosts film series spotlighting Dayton’s Black-owned businesses

Each event in July will include a social mixer from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The featured movie will begin at 7:15 p.m. each night. Tickets to attend each event are $20 per person and can be purchased by visiting The Neon’s website.

“We need these kinds of spaces to acknowledge that we are not a monolith people,” Graham said. “We are vibrant and multi-dimensional; all of which will be respected. This movie night series is the perfect way to close out a busy work week and step into the weekend with laughs, high vibes and a little reminiscing on the good old days.”

More information about Scripted in Black can be found by visiting their website or Facebook page.

Explore Troy Christian HS grad crowned 2021 Miss Ohio

Scripted in Black will be hosting a film series at The Neon that highlights local black-owned businesses and organizations in the Dayton area on July 8, 15 and 22. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Scripted in Black Credit: Scripted in Black

HOW TO GO

What: Scripted in Black Movie Night Series

When: Thursday, July 8, Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 22. Each movie begins at 7:15 p.m. and a social mixer will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Cost: $20 per person, per event.

More info: www.scriptedinblack.com/blogs/news/movie-night-series