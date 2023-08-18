Scriptless in Seattle improv show to benefit Sorg Opera House

MIDDLETOWN — Scriptless in Seattle, a live improvised comedy group comprised mostly of college-aged performers, will bring a comedy benefit night to the Sorg in September.

“This is something we care about. We love historical opera houses and theaters, and we’ve performed in a number of them across the Midwest, So we wanted to make this a benefit night for the theater itself,” said Justin Folger, group manager and performer with Scriptless in Seattle.

Cleveland-based Scriptless in Seattle is a group of young improv performers who put on shows in a variety of venues, from coffeehouses and churches to large theaters. Comedy sketches are made up on the spot, based on audience suggestions, so no two shows are the same. The group has previously performed in Dayton, Cedarville and Covington, Ky. Most of the performers are younger than 25.

Scriptless in Seattle comedy night to benefit Sorg will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 16. Advance tickets are $25.

“We’ve done a number of different fundraisers at theaters, for church groups and other things. As far as the Sorg goes, they are restoring the building like they have been since they acquired the building in 2012, and obviously, to fix that old of a building with today’s technology, and to maintain the historical integrity, it costs a fair amount, and they’ve restored most of the building,” Folger said.

The Sorg Opera House has three levels — orchestra, a mezzanine and a balcony. The orchestra and mezzanine have been restored, and the balcony is still in progress, he said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Folger said a group of seven to 10 performers from Scriptless in Seattle will participate. The troupe will present everything from 10-minute, improvised musical numbers, film noirs, improvised game shows on the spot, and more.

“The way it works is we have zero scripts, and we show up to an auditorium full of people who have paid to see a show, and we don’t have a show yet, which is exhilarating, but also terrifying. It’s great. What happens is we will get suggestions from the audience,” Folger said.

“We’ll reach out and ask questions. For example, we’ll pull a member from the audience and ask them what they do for a living. We’ll ask somebody else where they grew up, and we’ll get a bunch of different details from the audience. From those details, we’ll put on improvised sketches.”

He said he loves it because it gives audience members control of a show.

“I love making people laugh, making people smile, and I love doing it in a way that parents can bring their kids to, and they don’t have to cover their kids’ ears. It’s family-friendly, so it’s clean,” Folger said.

Charlie Hubbell, a comedian with Scriptless in Seattle, said the closest thing the group has to a script is the audience. It’s not a pre-scripted, stand-up comedy routine with pre-written jokes.

“Our show varies completely from show to show. Whatever the audience says is the direction we’ll take it. We’ll take what the audience says and put a scene together,” he said. “That’s why we can do 28 shows in five days, and not be sick of it, and make it feel like a paid vacation, which is fantastic for us and the audience,” Hubbell said.

Making people laugh is something he’s done for a long time, and he said he plans to continue to do that into the future.

“Part of the great thing about this improv group is we get to share that, and we get to make people laugh. I’m so happy that we get to do clean comedy. We perform in schools regularly, and the kids have a great time. We do shows at coffeeshops, and the adults have a great time. So, it’s just fun,” Hubbell said.

The Sorg Opera Revitalization Group has focused on restoring the historic Sorg Opera House. Proceeds from the event will go directly to the ongoing restoration and revitalization efforts at the Sorg.

“The initial vision of the Sorg was arts for the people. That was Paul Sorg’s vision,” Folger said.

How to go

What: Scriptless in Seattle comedy

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 16

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Admission: Advance tickets are $25

More info: sorgoperahouse.org and at scriptlessinseattle.com