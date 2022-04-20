Second Garth Brooks concert added to country performer’s Cincinnati stop

BreakingNews
Entertainment
By Staff Report
2 hours ago

The No. 1-selling solo artist in the nation will now be performing two nights in Cincinnati in May.

It was announced today that a Friday, May 13 performance by country music superstar Garth Brooks has been added. Originally, he was performing only May 14.

Tickets for the additional show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday. Prices are $94.95 per person and are all-inclusive, and all seats are reserved.

Brooks will perform on a stage “in the round” at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, so seats are available on all sides.

There are three ways to purchase tickets:

Patrons are encouraged to create Ticketmaster accounts early to prepare to secure tickets. The company also recommends getting in place to purchase 10 minutes before the time the tickets are to be released.

The shows at PBS are to begin at 7 p.m. each night.

