The Front Street Galleries will host its first outdoor market next month

The outdoor event, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer visitors a chance to explore local art offerings at the Front Street Galleries. During Front Street’s first outdoor market of the year, patrons can experience live art demonstrations and entertainment from The Ludlow Band. Visitors can also look forward to exploring the work of vendors such as Christy Veres, Colton Tant Artwork, Reduce & Reuse Refillery, Color Street Nails, Paparazzi Accessories and Tupperware.

The market will also offer free self-serve dog baths and Spin Art t-shirts.