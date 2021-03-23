The Front Street Galleries will host its first outdoor market next month

The Front Street Galleries will be hosting its first outdoor “3rd Sunday Art Hop” market with vendors, food trucks, live music and activities for the entire family on Sunday, April 18.
The outdoor event, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer visitors a chance to explore local art offerings at the Front Street Galleries. During Front Street’s first outdoor market of the year, patrons can experience live art demonstrations and entertainment from The Ludlow Band. Visitors can also look forward to exploring the work of vendors such as Christy Veres, Colton Tant Artwork, Reduce & Reuse Refillery, Color Street Nails, Paparazzi Accessories and Tupperware.
The market will also offer free self-serve dog baths and Spin Art t-shirts.
Guests who develop an appetite after admiring the local art can grab a bite to eat or a drink from The Rolling Oasis Treats Truck and Billie Gold Bubble Tea food truck.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
WANT TO GO?
What: 3rd Sunday Art Hop
Where: The Front Street Galleries, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton
When: Sunday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: frontstreet.art/pages/events | Facebook