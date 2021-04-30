The Mall at Fairfield Commons offers special Mother’s Day event and gift guide

On Friday, May 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Mall at Fairfield Commons will host Mom’s Night Out featuring makeup tutorials by Macy’s, a fashion show by Rose & Remington and Curve & Cloth, pottery painting with CozyMelts Paint-Your-Own-Pottery and a free drink ticket to Basil’s on Market, MELT Bar & Grilled or Flyby BBQ for those 21 years of age and older.

The event will take place on the lower level of the mall’s common area. To attend the event, guests must register in advance by visiting Eventbrite’s website. The event is free. Those who attend the Mother’s Day event are expected to wear a facial covering and abide by social distancing procedures.