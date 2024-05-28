This SW Ohio township is hosting a giant food truck rally for the 11th time

A 40 x 40 hospitality tent is new this year, according to Denise Reier, UCBMA Food Truck Rally operations manager and president/owner of ADAGO Marketing and The Print Bug. Ohio Eagle Distributing will sponsor the tent.

She said the rally lacked a big designated seating area. Instead, individual tables and chairs were placed throughout the festival. This year, there will be a large hospitality tent with seating, where guests can eat or relax in the shade. The hospitality tent will hold about 100 people at a time.

Reier said another change, “the most exciting thing,” is a Street Food Competition.

Organizers will hand out 12,000 tickets to the festival attendees with a tear-off for an entrée, appetizer and a dessert.

“We have required that the food trucks have an item that has to be well below $7, so that people can afford to sample more than one thing. So, it’s a People’s Choice Award. A first-place award will be given in each of the categories,” said Reier.

Attendees will return their completed ticket to the registration area and give it to a volunteer. The tickets/votes will be tallied at the end of the night, and there will be a cash prize awarded for the first-place winner in all three categories.

“This year, especially, with the Street Food Competition, the food trucks have to come in at a much lower price point with some of their food, so I think it’s going to open it up. We hope more families will attend, because it will be more cost effective for them,” Reier said.

She noted those who attend also can “listen to some amazing music for free, and engage with the community.”

Barb Wilson, spokesperson for West Chester Township, said the assortment of food trucks “gives people an excuse, if you can, to take the day off.

“Or, if you work in the area, you can plan to make stops all day long, and enjoy lunch, a late lunch, an afternoon snack, a pre-dinner, dinner, and hang around for some fantastic entertainment,” she said.

She said it will be unique on The Square this year because the Clocktower West Chester Apartments will start to be occupied, and it will create a whole new dynamic.

“It should be fun to see that realized this summer,” Wilson said.

The Union Centre Food Truck Rally will feature an array of items, including wings, barbecue, pizza, Mexican food, Nigerian cuisine, gyros, desserts and more. There will also be vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available. Items are made to order.

Participating trucks will include Adena’s Beefstroll, AJ’s Cheesesteaks, Wings & Waffle Fries, Big Dog’s Pizza, Boom Box Sliders, Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill, Cheese N Chong Food Truck, City Belle Fried Pies, Davis Cookie Collection, Funnel Vision, Kona Ice, and Red Sesame Korean BBQ.

The celebration of food will feature 43 food trucks as well as beer, craft beer, seltzers, spiked lemonade and soft drinks/water. An ATM will be available on site. Most of the food trucks will accept credit/debit cards.

In addition to a variety of food and beverages, there will be other local vendors and live entertainment throughout the event featuring Chuck Evans from noon to 1:30 p.m., Mr. Phelps from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., CFG & The Family from 5:30 p.m.to 6:45 p.m., and Noah Wotherspoon Band with The Just Strange Brothers from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

UCBMA is a group of local merchants and volunteers who promote the Union Centre Boulevard Central Business District as the business and retail center. Each year the members vote for a beneficiary of the annual event: Safe Haven Farms has been selected as the 2024 recipient.

Previous recipients have included Edge Teen Center, Cincinnati Children’s StarShine Hospice, Companions on a Journey, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County, Heroes’ Fund, Reach Out Lakota and Sojourner Recovery Services, among others.

Monies have also been granted each month to dozens of nonprofits and charities that have applied for funding throughout the year. A few of the charities that have previously received funding include: Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty, Caring Like Heroes and Angels, Cincinnati Children’s StarShine Hospice, Companions on a Journey, Give Hope, and West Chester-Union Township Historical Society.

The event has attracted up to an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 guests, annually.

The Union Centre Food Truck Rally will take place rain or shine. Free parking is available. For more details, including a full list of the participating food trucks, visit the UCBMA website at www.ucbma.com.

How to go

What: Union Centre Food Truck Rally

When: Friday, June 7, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester.

Cost: Free admission. Free parking. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

More Info: www.ucbma.com and at www.facebook.com/UnionCentreFoodTruckRally. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. No coolers or outside alcohol will be permitted.