Thomas Mac is back: Beavercreek native to perform in Franklin this weekend

In 2019, after moving to Nashville, Mac released his debut album “About Last Night” and began finding a bit of success on the social media app TikTok. Similar to others in the entertainment industry, Mac’s path to country music fame became a bit more complicated when the coronavirus pandemic forced venues to shut down across the United States. At that point, he began posting more frequently to TikTok, eventually earning himself over 2 million loyal fans on the app.

Beavercreek native Thomas Mac will be performing at JD Legends in Franklin on Saturday, June 5 at 8 p.m. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Thomas Mac Credit: Thomas Mac

“Before social media, everybody was trying to do the same thing get to the same spot so that they could have a successful career,” Mac said. “Today, it’s changed a little bit. You can take different roads to get to certain points. I learned how to use these different tools and I’ve been blessed. It’s certainly been fun.”

Mac’s success on TikTok has also led to a collaboration with “American Idol” mentor and radio personality Bobby Bones and an opportunity to open for country music singer Clay Walker in September. Both Bones and Walker reached out to Mac after seeing his videos on the platform.

Earlier on in his career, Mac also had the opportunity to open for country music star Tracy Lawrence at JD Legends in 2019.

“I grew up listening to Tracy Lawrence, and it was kind of early in my career,” he said. “When I got up there and was playing my songs for Tracy Lawrence fans to enjoy, it was a really big moment for me, because it confirmed that maybe I could do this.”

When asked if Lawrence gave him any words of advice, Mac recounted the memorable exchange the pair shared.

“He was walking from his bus to the stage after I already played, and he put his hand out to shake my hand,” Mac said. “He asked, ‘Did you have fun?’ I said, ‘Yeah, man.’ And he goes, ‘Have I met you before?’ I said that I didn’t think so and he goes, ‘Well, I’ve been drunk since we got here.’”

Two years later, Mac is set to headline his own show at JD Legends, while his friend and frequent collaborator, Cooper Alan, is slated to open the show. While he enjoys performing in Nashville, Mac admits there is just something a bit more special about performing in the Miami Valley.

“There’s just something special about coming back to my hometown and playing,” Mac said. “It’s a different energy.”

HOW TO GO

What: Thomas Mac at JD Legends

Where: JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin

When: Saturday, June 5 at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are between $10-$25 and can be purchased by visiting Eventbrite.com.

More info: Website