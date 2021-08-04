Ticket alert! Many Dayton Live shows on sale starting Saturday

“Tickets from the secondary market may be valid but it is still a risk that you may be sold a ticket for a seat location that doesn’t exist,” she said. “The bigger problem is that patrons are paying way too much for tickets from a secondary ticket broker – sometimes as much as 10 times the face value.”

Dayton Live is the official ticket source for the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, PNC Arts Annex, Metropolitan Arts Center and The Loft Theatre.

Tickets will be available online at DaytonLive.org as well as in person at Dayton Live’s Schuster Center Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, and by phone at 937-228-3630.

Tickets on sale to the general public Saturday will include:

The cast of "Fiddler on the Roof." Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Premier Health Broadway In Dayton

Cats

Nov. 23-28, 2021 – Schuster Center – ALREADY ON SALE

Dear Evan Hansen

March 8-13, 2022 – Schuster Center

Come from Away

April 6-10, 2022 – Schuster Center

Fidler on the Roof

June 21-26, 2022 – Schuster Center

Jesus Christ Superstar

August 2-7, 2022 – Schuster Center

The cast of "Jesus Christ Superstar." Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Projects Unlimited Star Attractions

An Evening with C.S. Lewis

Sept. 26, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – ALREADY ON SALE

Stomp

Oct. 15-17, 2021 – Victoria Theatre

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles

Oct. 27, 2021 – Schuster Center

That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody

Nov. 9, 2021 – Victoria Theatre

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Dec. 20-26, 2021 – Victoria Theatre

Drum Tao

March 10, 2022 – Victoria Theatre

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats

March 23, 2022 – Schuster Center – ALREADY ON SALE

Black Violin

May 6, 2022 – Schuster Center

Violinist Kev Marcus (left) and violist Wil Baptiste are the classically trained duo known as Black Violin (seen here at the Schuster Center in fall 2019). Dayton Live is offering students and educators a virtual opportunity to see their latest concert this winter. Credit: Ron Valle Credit: Ron Valle

Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series

Classic Albums Live performs Led Zeppelin II

Jan. 7, 2022 – Victoria Theatre

Classic Albums Live performs Creedence Clearwater Revival: Chronicle

Feb. 4, 2022 – Victoria Theatre

Red Hot Chili Pipers

April 21, 2022 – Victoria Theatre

Classic Albums Live performs AC/DC: Back in Black

April 30, 2022 – Victoria Theatre

Dayton Children’s Family Series

Grimmz Fairy Tales

Nov. 6 & 7, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – ALREADY ON SALE

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 3, 2021 – Victoria Theatre

Dinosaur World Live

Feb. 2, 2022 – Victoria Theatre

Schoolhouse Rock Live!

March 5 & 6, 2022 – Victoria Theatre

The Peking Acrobats

March 16, 2022 – Victoria Theatre

Madagascar the Musical

May 3, 2022 – Schuster Center

Two additional performances are already on sale: Straight No Chaser: Back in the High Life Tour (Dec. 22, 2021 – Schuster Center) and The Price is Right Live (March 6, 2022 – Schuster Center). Tickets are still available for both shows.