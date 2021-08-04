Ticket alert! Many Dayton Live shows on sale starting Saturday

Dayton Live has announced single tickets to many of its upcoming 2021-2022 shows will go on sale Saturday, Aug. 7 at noon.
Tickets will not be available for “Hamilton,” “Mean Girls” or the National Geographic Live! series, according to a release. Those tickets will go on sale to the general public later in the 2021-2022 season.
The organization is also warning patrons to avoid secondary ticketing outlets, also known as ticket brokers or scalpers, when purchasing tickets, especially for “Hamilton.”
“Basically, a scalper’s only interest is in making money off the customer,” Lisa Japs, Dayton Live’s vice president for ticketing and licensing, said in a release. “Dayton Live’s interest is in the customer experience and selling tickets at a fair price, as established by the touring production’s management.”
“Tickets from the secondary market may be valid but it is still a risk that you may be sold a ticket for a seat location that doesn’t exist,” she said. “The bigger problem is that patrons are paying way too much for tickets from a secondary ticket broker – sometimes as much as 10 times the face value.”
Dayton Live is the official ticket source for the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, PNC Arts Annex, Metropolitan Arts Center and The Loft Theatre.
Tickets will be available online at DaytonLive.org as well as in person at Dayton Live’s Schuster Center Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, and by phone at 937-228-3630.
Tickets on sale to the general public Saturday will include:
Premier Health Broadway In Dayton
Cats
Nov. 23-28, 2021 – Schuster Center – ALREADY ON SALE
Dear Evan Hansen
March 8-13, 2022 – Schuster Center
Come from Away
April 6-10, 2022 – Schuster Center
Fidler on the Roof
June 21-26, 2022 – Schuster Center
Jesus Christ Superstar
August 2-7, 2022 – Schuster Center
Projects Unlimited Star Attractions
An Evening with C.S. Lewis
Sept. 26, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – ALREADY ON SALE
Stomp
Oct. 15-17, 2021 – Victoria Theatre
Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles
Oct. 27, 2021 – Schuster Center
That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody
Nov. 9, 2021 – Victoria Theatre
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Dec. 20-26, 2021 – Victoria Theatre
Drum Tao
March 10, 2022 – Victoria Theatre
Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats
March 23, 2022 – Schuster Center – ALREADY ON SALE
Black Violin
May 6, 2022 – Schuster Center
Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series
Classic Albums Live performs Led Zeppelin II
Jan. 7, 2022 – Victoria Theatre
Classic Albums Live performs Creedence Clearwater Revival: Chronicle
Feb. 4, 2022 – Victoria Theatre
Red Hot Chili Pipers
April 21, 2022 – Victoria Theatre
Classic Albums Live performs AC/DC: Back in Black
April 30, 2022 – Victoria Theatre
Dayton Children’s Family Series
Grimmz Fairy Tales
Nov. 6 & 7, 2021 – Victoria Theatre – ALREADY ON SALE
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Dec. 3, 2021 – Victoria Theatre
Dinosaur World Live
Feb. 2, 2022 – Victoria Theatre
Schoolhouse Rock Live!
March 5 & 6, 2022 – Victoria Theatre
The Peking Acrobats
March 16, 2022 – Victoria Theatre
Madagascar the Musical
May 3, 2022 – Schuster Center
Two additional performances are already on sale: Straight No Chaser: Back in the High Life Tour (Dec. 22, 2021 – Schuster Center) and The Price is Right Live (March 6, 2022 – Schuster Center). Tickets are still available for both shows.