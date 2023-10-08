Two festivals you can visit today in the Dayton area

The Dayton-area has two large festivals today that are open until 6 p.m.

Spring Valley Potato Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 8

WHERE: 2 W. Main Street, Spring Valley

DETAILS: The 46th Spring Valley Potato Festival will feature potato putt-putt, a mashed potato eating contest, mashed potato tug-o-war and much more. There will be a variety of food vendors featuring all things potato and arts and craft vendors. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The 5K Tater-Trot in conjunction with the festival will be Saturday at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit www.springvalleyoh.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

MetroParks’ Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 8

WHERE: 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

DETAILS: The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is returning to Eastwood MetroPark 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Festivalgoers can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities including climbing, mountain biking, disc golf, fishing, paddling and more. There will also be live entertainment and competitions. Free admission.

For more information, visit www.outdoorx.metroparks.org or the event’s Facebook page.