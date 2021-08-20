Vroom! Legendary Hot Rod Power Tour in Dayton next week

Now in its 27th year, the Hot Rod Power Tour features thousands of hot rods, classic cars and trucks from all over the country. The tour also features Drag Racing Fun Runs, Dyno competitions, burnouts, a colorful midway of mobile display rigs from over 50 performance manufacturers and more. Entertainment, games and dozens of giveaways will also take place on the event’s main stage.

Participants can register their vehicles to appear in the Montgomery County Fair event for $55. Those who want to register their hot rod, classic car or truck to appear in other events on the tour can purchase a multi-day pass for $135 or a long hauler pass, which will provide entrance to your vehicle for every stop on the tour, for $150. Participants must register their car on the Hot Rod Power Tour’s website prior to appearing at their desired tour stop.