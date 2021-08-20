dayton logo
Vroom! Legendary Hot Rod Power Tour in Dayton next week

The dashboard of a hot rod has pinstriping on the dashboard at a Gathering of the Geezers car show. File photo by Skip Peterson
The dashboard of a hot rod has pinstriping on the dashboard at a Gathering of the Geezers car show. File photo by Skip Peterson

Credit: Skip Peterson

By Ashley Moor
1 hour ago

As part of its five-day, five-city summer road trip tour, the Hot Rod Power Tour will be headed to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Now in its 27th year, the Hot Rod Power Tour features thousands of hot rods, classic cars and trucks from all over the country. The tour also features Drag Racing Fun Runs, Dyno competitions, burnouts, a colorful midway of mobile display rigs from over 50 performance manufacturers and more. Entertainment, games and dozens of giveaways will also take place on the event’s main stage.

Participants can register their vehicles to appear in the Montgomery County Fair event for $55. Those who want to register their hot rod, classic car or truck to appear in other events on the tour can purchase a multi-day pass for $135 or a long hauler pass, which will provide entrance to your vehicle for every stop on the tour, for $150. Participants must register their car on the Hot Rod Power Tour’s website prior to appearing at their desired tour stop.

The Hot Rod Power Tour, which takes place from noon to 6 p.m., is free for spectators who register on the tour’s website prior to attending the event.

HOW TO GO

What: Hot Rod Power Tour

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

When: Tuesday, Aug. 24 from noon to 6 p.m.

More info: mtg.ticketspice.com/hrpt2021

