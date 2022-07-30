dayton logo
X

WATCH: Blue Angels headline Dayton Air Show opening

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans gathered to watch the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show on Saturday, July 30.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top