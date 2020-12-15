We asked students to design a mask for Santa. Here’s what they came up with.

Josh Gill, 13, of Dayton is homeschooled and attends artist-in-training after-school classes at K12 Gallery.

Thirteen year old Josh Gill of Dayton deliberately picked clashing colors for his mask in order to symbolize the unusual holiday season we’re facing this year — a “clashing time” filled with both joyous holidays and COVID-19.

“I focused on the snowflake design to prove that there is beauty even in the harshest conditions,” explains the Dayton eighth grader who is homeschooled and attends artist-in-training after-school classes at K12 Gallery. “This is reinforced by complimentary colors around the ornaments and Christmas lights.”

In Phoenix Dailey’s design, a cookie is wearing a Santa hat. “Santa loves to eat a lot of cookies while he delivers presents to all of the kids,” says the 7-year-old who is a second grader at Prass Elementary School in Kettering. “This mask will help him be safe from coronavirus on Christmas Eve.”

Rachel Saine, a junior at Dayton Regional STEM School, said her design for Santa’s mask “was inspired by the warm comfort that Christmas brings to many; it is a homemade plaid mask with red and green that I’m sure he would love to wear.”

Elise Moore of Huber Heights wanted to find a way for Santa to take the North Pole with him on his Christmas rounds. “My design features a winter scene of evergreens in a snowy landscape, “ she says. “I used a simplistic style to emphasize the colors.”

“My design features a winter scene of evergreens in a snowy landscape, " says Elise, 15, a freshman at the Dayton Regional STEM school. “I used a simplistic style to emphasize the colors.”

Fifteen-year-old Jesse Floyd provided detailed instructions for his red-and-white mask, including “a kind of blush color because it’s cold outside!” There’s also a smile on the mask because Santa is a friendly guy.

“I kind of got stuck on the thought of Santa wearing a mask, because he has a huge beard, so when he wears a mask it looks weird,” Jesse says. “I was also thinking that it’s annoying when people don’t cover their noses when wearing a mask.”

So Jesse, a Dayton Regional STEM school student who lives in Fairborn, included a fitted red nose at the top of the mask, He also specified the mask be made of a soft fabric for comfort.

If anyone deserves to be comfy on Christmas, it’s Santa.