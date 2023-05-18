Wine and Craft Beer Festival in Oxford features variety of drinks by local producers

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce will host the 15th annual Wine and Craft Beer Festival this weekend at Uptown Memorial Park in Oxford.
“It’s our 15th annual festival. It’s the biggest fundraiser that we do every year, because we give out part of the proceeds that we get from this. We give out four Talawanda High School scholarships,” said Kelli Riggs, president of the Oxford Chamber of Commerce and chair of the event.
Proceeds from the festival will go to the chamber’s scholarship fund. Scholarships are awarded annually to Talawanda High School students.
“We work with the Oxford Community Foundation. We do give those to four seniors, and we give that scholarship out to people that aren’t necessarily going for a four-year degree. It could be a two-year degree school, or a trade school, because we are hoping that they’ll bring that trade back to the Oxford community, and possibly be able to start a business here, or work here and bring that back,” Riggs said.
A ticket to the Oxford Wine and Beer Festival, which is 2-10 p.m. Saturday, includes a wristband, souvenir glass and five tasting tickets for beer or wine.
“I always get excited about this event. It is a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun, and just getting to see all the people that come back, and those who have always supported this event. Plus, it’s a joy getting to meet the new people that come, too,” Riggs said.
Volunteers help to run the event and it brings people into the Oxford community. The entire community has supported the event since its inception.
“We look forward to doing the event every year, because it is a kickoff to the summer. It’s so gratifying to know that an event you put on is so well supported by your community,” Riggs said.
Attendees may enjoy a variety of international and domestic wines and craft beers. Additional beer/wine tasting tickets are available at the event. Patrons can purchase two tickets for $10 or five tickets for $20. The event is rain or shine.
Featured craft breweries are Rhinegeist, Sonder, Third Eye, Swine City, Bushrod, Taft’s and Mt. Carmel breweries.
Participating wineries will include Hanover Winery, Olde Schoolhouse Winery and Vintage Winery as well as wines from Heidelberg Distributing and Ohio Valley.
The Oxford Wine and Craft Beer Festival will feature live entertainment throughout the day. Musical performances will include Lisa Biales Trio fat 2 p.m., Bobby Crawford at 4 p.m., Wood n Steel “Revival” at 5:45 pm. and Wildheart from 7:45-10 p.m. (two sets with an intermission).
There will also be artwork and handmade items available from local artisans as well as a variety of food vendors and a beer garden on site.
How to go
What: Oxford Wine and Craft Beer Festival
When: 2-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Uptown Memorial Park, 4 N. Main Street, Oxford
Cost: Online for $25 in advance through 3 p.m. Friday oxfordwinebeerfestival.com. Tickets are available at the gate the day of the event for $30.
