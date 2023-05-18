Wine and Craft Beer Festival in Oxford features variety of drinks by local producers

“I always get excited about this event. It is a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun, and just getting to see all the people that come back, and those who have always supported this event. Plus, it’s a joy getting to meet the new people that come, too,” Riggs said.

Volunteers help to run the event and it brings people into the Oxford community. The entire community has supported the event since its inception.

“We look forward to doing the event every year, because it is a kickoff to the summer. It’s so gratifying to know that an event you put on is so well supported by your community,” Riggs said.

Attendees may enjoy a variety of international and domestic wines and craft beers. Additional beer/wine tasting tickets are available at the event. Patrons can purchase two tickets for $10 or five tickets for $20. The event is rain or shine.

Featured craft breweries are Rhinegeist, Sonder, Third Eye, Swine City, Bushrod, Taft’s and Mt. Carmel breweries.

Participating wineries will include Hanover Winery, Olde Schoolhouse Winery and Vintage Winery as well as wines from Heidelberg Distributing and Ohio Valley.

The Oxford Wine and Craft Beer Festival will feature live entertainment throughout the day. Musical performances will include Lisa Biales Trio fat 2 p.m., Bobby Crawford at 4 p.m., Wood n Steel “Revival” at 5:45 pm. and Wildheart from 7:45-10 p.m. (two sets with an intermission).

There will also be artwork and handmade items available from local artisans as well as a variety of food vendors and a beer garden on site.

How to go

What: Oxford Wine and Craft Beer Festival

When: 2-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Uptown Memorial Park, 4 N. Main Street, Oxford

Cost: Online for $25 in advance through 3 p.m. Friday oxfordwinebeerfestival.com. Tickets are available at the gate the day of the event for $30.