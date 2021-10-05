WORTH THE DRIVE: Explore Mansfield’s most haunted buildings — including an abandoned prison

Through Oct. 31, visitors will be able to enjoy the haunted figures at the Ohio State Reformatory (and more) during the Escape From Blood Prison event. Escape From Blood Prison will take visitors through terrifying scenes at the prison on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight and Sunday nights from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $25 per person and an immersive Touch Pass, which allows the monsters to actually touch you, is $5. Tickets can be purchased online or onsite. Only cash payments are accepted onsite.

Another haunted institution in Mansfield is the Mansfield Fire Museum. Visitors and guests have both reported strange happenings, like a fire truck side mirror that seems to move on its own, spine-chilling sounds coming from the empty building, lights that flicker on their own and figures of unknown shadowy figures walking through the museum. Guests can schedule their own private paranormal investigations by calling 419-564-5531.