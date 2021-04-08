X

WORTH THE DRIVE: Visit quirky ‘Cornhenge’ and ‘Vasehenge’ roadside attractions

The Field of Corn, or "Cornhenge," exhibit features 109 human-sized ears of corn arranged in a circle similar to Stonehenge. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Dublin Arts Council

Credit: Dublin Arts Council

What to Do | 38 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

Did you know Ohio is home to at least two versions of the prehistoric Stonehenge monument in England? “Cornhenge” (or Field of Corn) consists of rows of corn in Dublin, while visitors to “Vasehenge” in Zanesville will find 18 large pottery vases arranged in a circle.

Located in the Sam and Eulalia Frantz Park in Dublin, Field of Corn is a Dublin Art Council project consisting of 109 ears of corn in realistic row patterns. Each ear of corn stands at approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and is embedded in a layer of concrete. According to Malcolm Cochran, the Columbus-based artist behind Field of Corn, the unique roadside attraction was created to resemble grave markers in a military cemetery to spark a conversation about the decline (or death) of the agrarian life that once dominated the state of Ohio.

The Field of Corn, or "Cornhenge," exhibit in Dublin, Ohio, features 109 ears of corn arranged in a circle. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Dublin Arts Council

Credit: Dublin Arts Council

“Cornhenge” (Field of Corn) can be found at 4995 Rings Rd. in Dublin. The park is open 24 hours a day. For more information, visit the Dublin Art Council’s website.

Once upon a time, Zanesville was the pottery capital of the United States. In fact, the city was once home to Weller Pottery, its largest employer until it shut down in 1948. At least one remnant of this history remains in “Vasehenge,” a collection of 18 larger-than-life pottery vases assembled in a circle at the foot of the Muskingum River Y Bridge in Zanesville.

The "Vasehenge" exhibit in Zanesville consists of 18 uniquely decorated vases arranged in a circle that is similar in design to Stonehenge. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce

Credit: Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce

Each Weller Pottery-inspired vase stands just a bit taller than the average human and is adorned with a unique design. “Vasehenge” is free and open to the public at all hours.

For more information, Visit Zanesville’s website.

