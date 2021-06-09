dayton logo
Young filmmakers shine: Plaza Theatre hosts first teen film festival this weekend

The inaugural Adena Teen Film Festival – a showcase of young Ohio talent- will be held at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg Saturday, June 12. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Lisa Powell
The free event will showcase young talent in southwest Ohio

The inaugural Adena Teen Film Festival — a showcase of young Ohio talent — will be held at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg Saturday, June 12.

Six films created by filmmakers in southwest Ohio between the ages of 11 and 19 were selected for the festival.

The film festival was founded by Doug Sorrell, a member of the Plaza’s emeritus board of directors, to give young people more opportunities to enhance their creativity.

“This film festival helps kids who want to direct, screen write, produce and be behind the camera,” said Jamie Taylor, volunteer chair of the festival. “Our goal is to give voice to the next generation of filmmakers.”

Admission is free to the festival which begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St. in Miamisburg.

Taylor said she was struck by the originality, creativity and bravery she saw in the filmmaker’s work.

One film pans across charcoal drawings of a hand to tell a young man’s story and in another a student designs a time machine to visit herself.

The selected films range from 15 seconds to 8 ½ minutes long.

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded after the films are screened and a panel of area television, radio and media professionals will offer critiques. Door prizes will also be awarded to spectators.

Taylor said a filmmaking summer camp is planned for later this summer and details will posted on the Adena Teen Film Fest website and Facebook page.

