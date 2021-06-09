Young filmmakers shine: Plaza Theatre hosts first teen film festival this weekend

Admission is free to the festival which begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St. in Miamisburg.

Taylor said she was struck by the originality, creativity and bravery she saw in the filmmaker’s work.

One film pans across charcoal drawings of a hand to tell a young man’s story and in another a student designs a time machine to visit herself.

The selected films range from 15 seconds to 8 ½ minutes long.

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded after the films are screened and a panel of area television, radio and media professionals will offer critiques. Door prizes will also be awarded to spectators.

Taylor said a filmmaking summer camp is planned for later this summer and details will posted on the Adena Teen Film Fest website and Facebook page.