Step back in time for an afternoon tea in the storied Patterson Homestead

Carillon Historical Park has hosted the teas for more than a dozen years, and they quickly sell out.

The teas are “so special for Daytonians,” Brady Kress, president and CEO of Dayton History, said. “People in Dayton remember getting dressed up to go shopping downtown. It’s hard to find that experience anymore.”

The Victorian tea themes are tied to the Patterson family and “woven through their eyes and the time period,” Kress said.

Jane Austen, etiquette and harvests will be among this year’s themes.

Carillon Historical Park’s popular Victorian Afternoon Teas has added more dates to the 2021 schedule. LISA POWELL/STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Visitors will learn about the life and work of the English novelist, what was considered proper etiquette during the period and the Patterson family’s agricultural interests.

The Patterson Homestead can be toured after the tea. Advance reservations are required. Tickets are $20 for Dayton History Members and $25 for non-members.

The 2021 Victorian Afternoon Tea schedule:

Mother’s Day Tea: May 9 and May 16

Jane Austen Tea: June 6 and June 13

Etiquette Tea: Aug. 15

Harvest Tea: Sept. 12

Christmas Tea: Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Afternoon Victorian Tea at Patterson Homestead

WHERE: Patterson Homestead, 1815 Brown St., Dayton

ADMISSION: Tickets are $20 for Dayton History members and $25 for non-members. Call 937-293-2841 ext. 127 or e-mail education1@daytonhistory.org to make a reservation. Tickets can also be purchased through the Daytonhistory.org web site.

MORE INFO: Website