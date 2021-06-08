Bourbon blast: El Meson combines bourbon and gourmet food in pop-up event

Four different flatbreads will be on the menu for the evening.

Fig Jam & Ham: Fig Jam, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan

Philly Cheesesteak: Steak, garlic white sauce, green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese

Hot Honey Chicken Ranch: Spicy honey, chicken, ranch, cheddar jack cheese, green onion

Asian Zing Veggie: Tomato sauce, snow pea pods, water chestnuts, red onion, mozzarella cheese, Thai chili sauce

Joe Head, co-owner of the Century Bar, will anchor a pop-up bourbon tasting at El Meson. CONTRIBUTED

“Coming together again, bringing in a sense of community, laughter and camaraderie is what dining is supposed to be,” Castro said.

El Meson is located at 903 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton. Seating will be limited to 50 people.

Tickets are $55 plus tax and tip per person and can be purchased on the El Meson website. Designated driver tickets are also available.