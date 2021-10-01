dayton logo
X

Condado Tacos to celebrate National Taco Day with free tacos and new menu items

In honor of National Taco Day, taco chain Condado Tacos will be serving up free tacos with every purchase from Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8.
Caption
In honor of National Taco Day, taco chain Condado Tacos will be serving up free tacos with every purchase from Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Condado Tacos

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
20 minutes ago

Next week, Condado Tacos provides customers a tantalizing incentive to pick up a few tacos.

In honor of National Taco Day, occurring Monday, Oct. 4, the taco chain specializing in outside-of-the-box tacos, tequilas and margaritas will offer each customer one free taco with purchase from Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8.

ExploreEl Rancho Grande planning another area location

The deal is available through dine-in, pickup and delivery orders. Customers who wish to take advantage of this deal must sign up for the free Condado Tacos Rewards app prior to or on Monday, Oct. 4.

While visiting Condado Tacos to snag your free taco, be sure to try the chain’s latest menu additions, the Loaded Reefer Dip and the Smokin’ Joe Kush taco. The Smokin’ Joe Kush taco features a soft flour tortilla and jalapeno-cheddar dusted hard shell filled with smoked cheddar queso, ground beef, refried beans, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, Middlefield smoked cheddar, pickled jalapenos and dirty sauce. The Loaded Reefer Dip is just as enticing. The brand new dip consists of bacon refried beans topped with queso blanco, Middlefield smoked cheddar, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, onions, dirty sauce and sour cream.

ExploreCelebrate your love of chocolate at Dayton’s annual celebration of the sweet treat
The new menu offerings at Condado Tacos: The Smokin' Joe Kush taco, Loaded Reefer Dip and Harvest Pear Margarita.
Caption
The new menu offerings at Condado Tacos: The Smokin' Joe Kush taco, Loaded Reefer Dip and Harvest Pear Margarita. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Condado Tacos

Credit: Condado Tacos

A seasonal favorite has also returned to the menu. Available now through the remainder of autumn is the Harvest Pear Margarita (perfect for pairing with your free taco) featuring reposado tequila, triple sec, house margarita mix, harvest pear fresh fruit puree and a cinnamon sugar rim.

ExploreSueño to host exclusive wine dinner with Argentinian winemaker this weekend

Condado Tacos is located at 4482 Glengarry Dr. at The Greene in Beavercreek. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

More information about the National Taco Day deal at Condado Tacos can be found by visiting the chain’s website.

In Other News
1
Sueño to host exclusive wine dinner with Argentinian winemaker this...
2
Dust off your dirndls! Dayton German Club to celebrate Oktoberfest this
3
5 Miami Valley events worth your attendance this weekend
4
Celebrate your love of chocolate at Dayton’s annual celebration of the...
5
Beer relay races, German food and more at Minster Oktoberfest this...
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top