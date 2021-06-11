Harvest of choices: Here’s your guide to local farmers markets

👩‍🌾 2nd Street Market

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weather permitting

Where: 600 E. 2nd St. in Dayton

The 2nd Street Market is currently open as an outdoor only shopping venue.

Local growers, specialty food purveyors and handcrafted merchandise can be found.

For more information about 2nd Street Market and to stay informed about which vendors will be setting up shop on the day of your visit, pay a visit to their Facebook page.

👩‍🌾 Shiloh Farmers Market

When: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 2

Where: 5300 Philadelphia Dr. in Dayton

Check out the Shiloh Farmers Market each Saturday through early October for baked goods, plants, fresh produce, jewelry and more.

For more information about the Shiloh Farmers Market and weekly vendors head to their Facebook page.

Shiloh Farmers Market will be open through Oct. 2. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

👩‍🌾 Downtown Franklin Ohio Farmers Market

When: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 11.

Where: 1 Benjamin Franklin Way in Franklin

Produce, sweet potato pie, fresh eggs, meat and more can be found at this downtown Franklin farmers market. This is the eighth season for the market co-sponsored by the City of Franklin and the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce.

More information about the Franklin Farmers Market can be found on their Facebook page.

👩‍🌾 Cherry Street Local Farmers Market

When: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon until Sept. 25

Where: South Cherry Street between West Main and West Franklin streets in Troy

Troy residents looking for fresh produce and other local goods can find a large assortment at the Cherry Street Local Farmers Market, located on South Cherry Street in downtown Troy.

For more information about the Cherry Street Local Farmers Market and weekly vendors head to their Facebook page.

👩‍🌾 Eaton Earlybird Farmers Market

When: Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: At the intersection of Barron and Somers streets in Eaton

Eaton’s Earlybird Farmer’s Market is known for vendors who sell baked goods, produce, plants and frozen meat.

👩‍🌾 Lebanon Ohio Farmers Market

When: Every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through October.

Where: The city lot at the corner of West Main and Sycamore streets

The Lebanon Farmers Market is open and offering a plentiful array of fresh produce, baked goods, jams, coffee, fresh flowers and more.

More information regarding the Lebanon Farmers Market can be found on their Facebook page.

👩‍🌾 Miamisburg Farmers Market

When: Every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through October.

Where: Miamisburg Christian Church, 1146 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg

Fresh strawberries, rhubarb and other locally grown delights can be found along with meat, milk and local goods.

Head to the Miamisburg Farmers Market’s Facebook page for more information about vendors and market guidelines.

Crowds peruse the local produce at the Oakwood Farmers Market. SARA MASTBAUM THOMAS/CONTRIBUTED Credit: SARA MASTBAUM THOMAS Credit: SARA MASTBAUM THOMAS

👩‍🌾 Oakwood Farmers Market

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October

Where: 22 Orchard Drive in Oakwood

The Oakwood Farmers Market was founded in 2013 by a group of Oakwood residents who wanted to bring local farmers, gourmet food vendors, and artisans to the heart of Oakwood’s business district, according to its Facebook page.

More information can be discovered about the Oakwood Farmers Market by paying a visit to their Facebook page.

👩‍🌾 Piqua Community Farmers Market

When: Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 116 W. High St. in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza on High Street in downtown Piqua.

Located on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library, the Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offering fresh produce and other local goods.

More information about the farmers market can be accessed by heading to their Facebook page.

Sweet corn, fresh tomatoes, homemade jams and more can be found at area farmers markets. Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

👩‍🌾 Sugarcreek Township Farmers Market

When: Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 6124 Wilmington Pike in Dayton (behind Fazoli’s)

Every Friday, the Sugarcreek Township Farmers Market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, pottery and an assortment of other goods.

More information can be found about the local farmers market by visiting their Facebook page.

👩‍🌾 Yellow Springs 4 Season Farmers Market

When: Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Bryan Center parking lot, 100 Dayton St. in Yellow Springs

Natural body care products, flower bouquets, local produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, coffee, honey and maple syrup can be found.

For more information about the Yellow Springs Farmers Market, pay a visit to their Facebook page.

Credit: Yellow Springs Farmers' Market

👩‍🌾 Miami County Virtual Farmers Market

When: Pickup for goods purchased online will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays

Where: First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St. in Troy

Want a chance to purchase fresh produce and other goods from local vendors without leaving the house? The Miami County Virtual Farmers Market is here to help. Each week, vendors post their available goods on Miami County’s website, where customers can register for a free account and preview market offerings and place orders from Tuesday evening through Sunday evening. Then, customers can come to the First Place Christian Center in Troy to pick up their fresh local goods from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

👩‍🌾 Springfield Farmers Market

When: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 117 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield

The vendors offer a range of staples from dairy to olive oil, coffee to bison meat from local vendors on North Market Street particularly adjacent the Heritage Center of Clark County. The event is run by the Greater Springfield Partnership (GSP) and admission is free.

More information about Springfield Farmers Market can be found by heading to their Facebook page.

The Springfield Farmers Market is open in downtown Springfield. Contributed photo

👩‍🌾 This Old Farmers Market

When: Every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Where: 3930 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek

This Old Farmers Market offers a wide variety of produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, spices, sauces and snacks - all grown and prepared locally. There is also a food truck and drink/dessert truck on site.

For more information about This Old Farmers Market, head to their Facebook page.

👩‍🌾 Saint Paris Farmers Market

When: Every Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 8.

Where: 135 W. Main St. in Saint Paris

Every Friday through the beginning of October, the Saint Paris Farmers Market will offer local goods like fresh produce, homemade artisan breads, pies, fudge, honey and more to their customers.

More information about the Saint Paris Farmers Market can be found on their Facebook page.